MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University have announced a second mass vaccination event for the community on Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest campus.
According to a news release, individuals who have already registered with the Nodaway County Health Department will be contacted by the health department to schedule an appointment based on the available vaccine supply.
Those who do receive an appointment are asked to wear a mask (face shields will not meet mask requirements) and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. There will be no charge for vaccinations at this event.
The vaccination will be offered to local residents in alignment with “Phase 1B, Tier 1” and “Phase 1B, Tier 2” announced by Gov. Mike Parson and the state of Missouri.
Individuals eligible to receive the vaccine now include first responders and people who are over the age of 65 or experience certain chronic conditions. Additional information about who is eligible to receive the vaccine is available at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase1b/.
Based on availability, the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this event. Anyone with concerns about receiving the vaccine should seek advice from their doctor before registering.
According to a release, health experts maintain it is important to continue adhering to mitigation measures even after receiving the vaccine, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
**IMPORTANT NOTE: As a reminder, there are currently two different vaccine manufactures providing the vaccine: Pfizer and Moderna. In the coming weeks, the vaccine will be offered in additional locations (pharmacies, events organized by the government, etc.). To ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine, it’s ideal that each person who receives a vaccination shot, receive the second from the same group (hospital, pharmacy, organization, etc.).
For more information about the vaccine and answers to frequently asked questions provided by Mosaic Life Care, visit https://www.mymlc.com/General/coronavirus-covid-19