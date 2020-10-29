MARYVILLE, Mo. — Late Wednesday, the Nodaway County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike since August.
According to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard, it’s the county's third-highest single-day increase, trailing two days in August when 46 new cases were reported.
Until Wednesday’s report, the rate of COVID-19 had largely remained flat in Nodaway County, but is now up to 17 per day over the past week, higher than last week’s average of 14 new cases per day.
In a tweet, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel called the increase “unacceptable,” and encouraged residents to wear masks.
As of Thursday, the health department has reported 1,101 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 82 probable cases for a total of 1,183. That number includes 180 active cases, up from 172 active cases at the same time last week. More than 5 percent of Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the health department, some “probable” tests are “non-PCR” tests. PCR — polymerase chain reaction — tests are typical nasal or throat swab tests that are sent to a laboratory for testing. Non-PCR tests include, for example, antibody testing, which can help determine if someone had COVID-19 previously, but may not have it currently.
Of the 1,183 total confirmed and probable cases in the county, 993 have been released from isolation. Four are currently hospitalized, and 50 have been hospitalized overall. Ten have died.
Schools
At Northwest Missouri State University, 498 total cases have been reported and 42 active, down from 48 active cases last week.
The Maryville R-II school district has not released new information on positive COVID-19 tests or the number of students in quarantine since Oct. 16. Previously, Superintendent Becky Albrecht had released information on a weekly basis. In that mots recent update, the district had 210 students in quarantine and 10 active cases. More than a quarter of all students in the district had been quarantined at some point as of that update, and 23 had tested positive.
All other public school districts in the county have refused requests to regularly release information about the number of students and staff who have tested positive or been quarantined.
However, the state of Missouri has compiled data from local health departments into an interactive map online that shows the number of positive tests reported for school-aged residents within the boundaries of each school district in the state. Below is the number of cumulative positive COVID-19 tests for residents ages 5-19 within the boundaries of each school district as of Oct. 20, the most recent data available. Note that the totals include tests that came prior to this school year, and include ages 18 and 19, which can correlate to residents who are not in K-12 school. Although the numbers are not exact, they do give a rough idea of how each school district might be faring.
- West Nodaway R-I: 1-10
- Maryville R-II: 135+
- Jefferson C-123: 1-10
- South Nodaway R-IV: 1-10
- Northeast Nodaway R-V: 1-10
- North Nodaway R-VI: 1-10
- Nodaway-Holt R-VII: 1-10