MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department released guidelines Friday to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas holiday.
“Celebrating Christmas with members of your household is the safest option this year,” a press release from the health department said. “This Christmas may look different, but it can still be fun and full of tradition. Connect with friends and family by dropping off a Christmas care package at their doorstep or by hosting a virtual get-together.”
Other tips recommended by the health department include:
- Avoid large gatherings. Limit social groups to less than 10.
- Social distance — maintain at least 6 feet of separation.
- Try to limit personal interactions to less than 15 minutes.
- Wear a mask properly, covering your mouth and nose, at all times in public and other settings outside of your home.
- Wash your hands frequently. Sanitize common surfaces.
- If you have any symptoms, do not attend any gatherings (family or otherwise).
- Minimize travel outside of Missouri, if possible. If you must travel, check travel advisories.
- Encourage all people to self-isolate or isolate as family units as much as practical in advance of any gathering.
The release stressed that the most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention, and that preventative measures remain crucial as the first vaccine rollouts begin.
“We are all on the same team and have the same goal in mind — to keep our friends, families, neighbors, businesses, schools, health care system and community healthy,” the release said. “We can do it, but we can’t do it alone. It is going to take all of us to win this battle.”