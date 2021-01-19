MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department has opened registration for those interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19.
Anyone interested in signing up should call the health department at 660-562-2755, or fill out the online registration form.
Directions on the form say that registration does not guarantee a vaccine.
Phase 1B - Tier 2 opened statewide Monday, which includes anyone age 65 and older and any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, or individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome.
No more information has been made available about when more vaccines will arrive in Maryville, though local health officials have speculated in the past that they may receive another round in late January.
A list of registered vaccinators for Phase 1B posted on the state’s vaccination information website shows that five entities in Nodaway County have so far registered to provide vaccines to the public:
- Hy-Vee
- Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
- Nodaway County Health Department
- Rogers Pharmacy
- Walmart
No information has been released to the public by any local vaccinator about registration or vaccination plans, including details about the registration form released Tuesday by the health department. Mosaic and the health department have not responded to questions from The Forum about how the list will be used and how vaccinators plan to coordinate.