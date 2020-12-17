MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department could receive its first 100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Tuesday, administrator Tom Patterson said.
At Wednesday’s Nodaway County Health Department Board of Trustees meeting, Patterson said his agency has requested from the state 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved for use by the FDA on Friday. Moderna’s vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart, and can be stored in a regular freezer, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — which requires much colder temperatures than what normal freezers can provide — that has already begun its rollout.
The technical challenges of the Pfizer vaccine are part of the reason the health department, and many rural areas, went with the Moderna vaccine. But Patterson said the major reason the health department chose Moderna’s product is that federal regulators require that the vaccine be given within 10 days, and Pfizer’s vaccine comes in too large a quantity to make that feasible for his agency to administer.
“It’s just too much for us to manage.” Patterson said. “(Pfizer’s vaccine) comes in quantities of 975 doses. … Ten days? There ain’t no way.”
Patterson said he asked state officials if they could waive the 10-day requirement since the vaccine can be safely stored for six months, and arranged with Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville to store the vaccines in a freezer at the hospital if the state approved the plan.
“They said nope, it’s got to be used in the next 10 days, and I said, well, we’ll pass on that,” he said.
Unlike previous vaccine rollouts, like the H1-N1 vaccines in 2009, vaccines are being shipped directly to the agency that will administer the vaccines — like pharmacies, hospitals and health departments — instead of being distributed by local health officials. Because of that, Patterson said he was unsure of what other agencies, other than the hospital, may be receiving vaccines or when.
The first vaccines will be given to some health care workers and home health staff. Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, which also has said it expects to receive its first vaccine shipment next week, will handle administration of many of the doses for health care workers locally. The health department is focusing on home health care workers.
“We’ve got roughly 75 home health staff lined up, and roughly 25 medical clinic staff,” Patterson said. “… For me, that was very core to the mission because that’s what (state officials) asked us to do: they specifically asked us to go after home health.
“… It doesn’t sound like a lot, but I think that’s a huge, huge thing that we’ve got that sort of coverage with this first 100. I mean, think about all the homes those people go in — multiple homes day after day, time after time, and we’re going to have 75 of them, roughly, vaccinated.”
The health department reached out to home health agencies and some medical clinics that have employees who operate in Nodaway County, and the vaccines will be given to staff from several organizations.
Some clinics, Patterson said, were less receptive and preferred to wait until more vaccines had been given.
Although the health department requested 100 doses, Patterson said it’s not guaranteed that it will receive them from the state, though he said he expects to.
If the health department receives the vaccines it requested, they’ll likely arrive Tuesday, and then be administered in the four days after Christmas weekend — Dec. 28-31.
Other notes
- Board of Trustees member Jackie Ross was recognized with a plaque presentation at Wednesday’s meeting, her last before retirement from the board. She has served on the board since 2016.
- At the health department’s recommendation, Bridget Kenny will be considered by the county commission to replace Ross on the board at a Thursday morning meeting, and Debra Hull is expected to be appointed to another vacant position. Both would serve until April elections.
- The health department recently purchased two new, large refrigerators to replace outdated units to store larger vaccine quantities. Patterson said one of the current units works fine, but the other does not. He said storage capacity will not be an issue, and the two new refrigerators — purchased for a total of about $10,000 that will be reimbursed through CARES Act funds — are expected to arrive in 6-8 weeks.
- Heading into the next year, the health department expects to hire a COVID-19 planner who will be responsible for plans and coordination related to the vaccines and other COVID-19 issues. Most of the salary will be paid through CARES Act funds.