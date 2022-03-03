MARYVILLE, Mo. — A contingent of experts from HDR Engineering last week briefed Maryville officials on grant opportunities that could pave the way for the next phase of overhauling and upgrading the city’s water system.
Last year, the city and Public Water Supply District No. 1, which provides water to most county residents outside of Maryville and is the city’s largest water customer, installed a granular activated carbon adsorber at the existing Maryville Water Treatment Plant. The adsorber was a short-term measure designed to be more effective in removing contaminants that caused longstanding taste and odor issues with drinking water.
But the long-term plan is a new water treatment facility that would use more modern, effective methods of filtration than the current facility, which first went online in 1956 — nearly 40 years before the creation of Mozingo Lake.
The key term there being “long-term.”
The Feb. 23 meeting with HDR served as a sort of soft launch for the next phase of that process, which first requires laying the groundwork for a project that likely won’t come to fruition for about five years or so. That limits some of the funding opportunities available now, including state Rescue Plan funds, if they were to be used directly for an eventual water treatment plant, since the funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
However, HDR outlined several more immediate projects that will help set up the city’s long-term push to its ultimate goal. The most prominent of those is a new raw water pipe that for now would run from Mozingo Lake to the existing water treatment facility, adding “critical redundancy” to the current system. In the event the city does move forward with a new water treatment plant down the line, the new facility would likely be located at Mozingo Lake itself to cut down on the costs of transporting the raw water to be treated and then back out to customers. In that case, the raw water pipe would be converted to carry treated water from the new plant into the city.
The current plant was built far before Mozingo Lake and originally drew water from the One Hundred and Two River.
The HDR representatives highlighted multiple possible state and federal programs to help pay for possible improvements and for additional watershed monitoring, most of which have yet to be finalized.
But for most of the programs, no matter the final requirements, the city of Maryville is well-positioned to land significant funding because of the legwork the city and HDR have already put in over the past two years.
“Talking with the (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) … there’s a high priority to make sure that that lake is clean,” said Lacy Hirschvogel, utility planning specialist with HDR. “And so I think that any of these funding sources, you know, you’re very well-situated for the department to prioritize funding to help clean up the lake.”
In general, awareness is high among just about every agency that could be involved from the local level on up to the national level that Maryville is looking for a wide array of water solutions. For the past year or so, multiple agencies have met in regular conference calls to discuss updates and options with city officials, and they have been meeting about once a month for the past six months with an even wider group.
“So, we have DNR’s attention, we have the agencies that are gonna be seeing some of these applications come through,” said City Manager Greg McDanel. “So they know Mozingo’s a priority and have been a part of that process for at least six months.”
Critical to competing for crucial grant funding will also be studies and planning documents that would allow proposed projects to get underway quickly and demonstrate their effects. McDanel praised the City Council for funding and supporting such studies, like a water treatment alternatives analysis performed by HDR that laid out the blueprint for the city’s water system improvement plans and a rate study conducted last year that gave the city ownership of rate models that can be used to quickly and accurately model effects of different funding and expenditure scenarios on ratepayers.
“I just want to point out that over the course of the last — particularly the last two to three years, but even before that — we have really been moving our chess pieces and trying to figure out the best way to go about this,” said council member Rachael Martin. “And I think we’ve gotten some heat for that, for not making quick, rapid decisions that will just fix it right away so that we aren’t dealing with this issue anymore.
“And I think all of those moves we’ve been making are finally coming to fruition in a way that’s gonna be a clear path that is a long-term solve. And I think we’ll look back at right now and be really grateful that we weren’t hasty in our decisions.”
The next step toward a water plant is a pilot water treatment facility, as required by MDNR, which would be used to fine-tune the processes that would work best for a full-fledged facility. But once it’s built, data will need to be collected from that pilot facility for about 9-12 months.
The city continues to work with PWSD No. 1 on a partnership to build and fund such a facility, which will need to be resolved first. The city has earmarked $500,000 in Rescue Plan funds for the pilot plant in this year’s budget, along with another $500,000 if necessary from its own funds.