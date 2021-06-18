MARYVILLE, Mo. — Recent Maryville High School graduate Noel Hardin advanced to the 2021 Optimist International Oratorical World Championships scheduled for July 22-23.
Explaining just how rare this feat is, local oratory specialist and former speech teacher Trudy Kinman said that during her entire teaching career the only other Maryville High School student to advance to the international competition was Makayla Merrill-Jones in 2018.
Hardin, daughter of Jill Hardin, received a $2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to advance to the international competition, upon winning the District Oratorical Contest held at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 14-15.
At the district contest, Hardin competed against students from Jefferson City, Marshall and Warrensburg.
Dale Stewart, Maryville Optimist Club chairman of the oratorical contest, mentioned the world championships were originally planned to be in St. Louis, but international COVID-19 travel restrictions caused the event to be moved online.
This year’s Optimist International topic is “Healing the world with optimism.”
Hardin’s speech discusses stress caused by the pandemic and how facing stress can help one grow stronger. She notes optimism can heal the world when individuals first allow optimism to heal themselves.
Dale Stewart and Kinman mentored and assisted Hardin in preparing her speech.
“We are proud that Noel will represent Maryville at the international competition,” Stewart said.
At the international contest, Hardin has a chance to win top prize: a $25,000 scholarship.
“$150,000 in college scholarships funded by the Optimist International Foundation is awarded annually from this program,” said Marlin Kinman, president of the Maryville Optimist Club. “We are always proud of our students in Nodaway County and their accomplishments.”
Speech and debate has been a part of Hardin’s life for almost four years. She dabbled in debate, but prefers to perform humorous speeches.
Hardin has participated in other speech competitions including Readers’ Theatre, prose and storytelling. These events require acting along with memorization. Hardin described storytelling as reading a story and acting it out in a way children would enjoy.
“Noel is an excellent speaker and uses lots of energy, enthusiasm and sincerity to appeal to the audience,” Trudy Kinman said.
Once, while performing a speech, Hardin’s camera stopped working. In spite of this, Hardin received first place due to her strong voice and capable delivery.
Hardin plans to use this strength in the future and study broadcasting at Northwest Missouri State University in the fall.
To watch Hardin compete, visit https://youtu.be/PYr90mUdkb4 at noon on July 23.