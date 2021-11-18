MARYVILLE, Mo.— The Hangar is set to screen “Below the Fold,” a mystery-thriller filmed in northwest Missouri, at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. There will be a question-and-answer session at the screening with select cast, crew and Clayton Scott, the film’s writer, director and producer.
Other producers include Iain Trimble and Austin Wagoner.
“I love being able to film (northwest Missouri) and represent that in cinema,” said Scott, a Worth County native, noting that footage of northwest Missouri is not regularly shown on the big screen.
“Below the Fold” tells the fictional narrative of two Maryville Daily Forum reporters as they investigate the disappearance of a 12-year-old Skidmore girl 10 years after the incident. While conducting interviews, the reporters learn a new detail, which uncovers a dark secret.
International magazine Rue-Morgue describes the film as an “enigmatic investigative thriller,” and Kansas City-area newspaper The Pitch says the film contains “solid twists and turns.”
According to Scott, tragedies from before he was born and Skidmore events that happened during his childhood in the early 2000s inspired the content of the movie.
The film has remnants of real-life events and is inspired by other movies of the same genre. Scott said the movie turns into a narrative akin to the 2007 film “Zodiac.”
For audience members who are familiar with the case, the story of the missing 12-year-old will remind them of Branson Perry’s disappearance.
Filmed in Maryville, Skidmore, St. Joseph, Worth County, Kansas City, and Lawrence, Kansas, the movie appeals to northwest Missouri natives and thriller enthusiasts alike. Audience members may recognize locations within the film, such as the exterior of the Nodaway County Courthouse and the interiors of The Maryville Forum and Café Pony Espresso in St. Joseph.
“Being able to film at The Forum was crucial to being able to make the film,” Scott said. “I’m just grateful we were able to film there.”
According to a press release, the movie will be released for video on demand on Nov. 23. The film will be available on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.
For more information about the film or to view the trailer, visit belowthefoldmovie.com.