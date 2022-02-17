MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than half of all Nodaway County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of Tuesday, 10,660 Nodaway County residents have been fully vaccinated, which means they have received the initial two-shot regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to 2020 Census data, that number edges over the halfway mark at 50.2 percent of all county residents.
Dr. Sally Bomar, a family practice physician at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, was the first in the county to get a shot on Dec. 22, 2020.
So far, 11,950 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 56.3 percent of the county, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. Of those who have been vaccinated, 4,442 have received a booster dose, or about 41.7 percent of fully vaccinated individuals in the county.
In Missouri, about 64.9 percent of residents have received at least one dose, and about 54.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated, about 40.3 percent have received a booster.
Across the country, the CDC estimates 76.1 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, 64.6 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 43 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster.
Individuals ages 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
Officials at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and the health department have reported that nearly all patients hospitalized locally are unvaccinated and vaccination can help avoid the worst outcomes.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
New cases
The rate of daily new cases of COVID-19 in Nodaway County has continued its sharp decline that began nearly a month ago when the number of new cases in one day reached an all-time high of 86 on Jan. 18.
As of Feb. 15, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, the lowest active total since Nov. 4 of last year, according to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Institutional Research, though the numbers are not directly comparable because of different protocols.
Because of new, shorter isolation protocols, “active” cases are dispensed with more quickly than in the past. For example, most new cases recorded on Feb. 7 would no longer be considered active by Feb. 14 as long as the individual does not show symptoms. That was not the case until late last year.
More than 5,900 people in Nodaway County have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring 2020 — more than a quarter of all residents.
In the most recent report from the health department, three people were hospitalized. Thirty-eight Nodaway County residents have died since counting began in spring 2020.