8-3-23 Habitat 1
Buy Now

Waylon Sanders Jr. hugs Linda Gray Smith during Friday evening’s dedication ceremony held at his brand new home on Saunders street. Sanders Jr. confidently walked around the main living area of his new home hugging and thanking each individual on hand for the event.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — “This is MY home!” yelled young Waylon Sanders while showing off the bedrooms in his family’s new house just as a Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony started on Friday evening. Obviously very excited, the young man later walked around the great room in the new home hugging each and every person who was there to celebrate with his family.

Surrounded by more than 30 friends, family and Habitat for Humanity board members, Waylon (Sr.) and Lisa Sanders took possession of the home they’ve been laboring for since September.

8-3-23 Habitat 3
Buy Now

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham talks as Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot listens during Friday’s Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony on Saunders Street.
8-3-23 Habitat 2
Buy Now

Trace, Waylon (Jr.), Lisa, Waylon (Sr.), Tanner and Teagan Sanders stand on the porch of their brand new home constructed by Northwest Technical School Building Trades students with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags