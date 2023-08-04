This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Waylon Sanders Jr. hugs Linda Gray Smith during Friday evening’s dedication ceremony held at his brand new home on Saunders street. Sanders Jr. confidently walked around the main living area of his new home hugging and thanking each individual on hand for the event.
Trace, Waylon (Jr.), Lisa, Waylon (Sr.), Tanner and Teagan Sanders stand on the porch of their brand new home constructed by Northwest Technical School Building Trades students with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — “This is MY home!” yelled young Waylon Sanders while showing off the bedrooms in his family’s new house just as a Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony started on Friday evening. Obviously very excited, the young man later walked around the great room in the new home hugging each and every person who was there to celebrate with his family.
Surrounded by more than 30 friends, family and Habitat for Humanity board members, Waylon (Sr.) and Lisa Sanders took possession of the home they’ve been laboring for since September.
The two have nine children — eight sons and one daughter between the ages of 6 and 26 — five of whom currently live with them.
The four-bedroom, 1,700-square-foot home is located on the corner of East Third and North Saunders streets. It was constructed in partnership with students in the Building Trades class at Northwest Technical School.
“I want you to know that we are so fortunate to have them as a partner,” Linda Gray Smith, habitat board president, told those gathered. “... As a Habitat for Humanity partner they spend lots of volunteer hours and they have done wonderful work. … It’s a blessing to all of us that you’re here. It’s a blessing to have this wonderful family.”
Smith said many donors make building a new home possible. She listed several of them including the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust, which helped purchase the property, grants from U.S. Bank as well as many individual donors.
Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham and Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot were on hand for the dedication ceremony.
“First and foremost, you’ve gotta have somebody like Logan that supports what we do,” said Jeremy Ingraham, during the presentation of keys. “... The Maryville school board along with all the superintendents have always been very supportive.”
He said there are 12 other schools who send students to the NTS and their superintendents and boards have been very supportive of the Building Trades class doing real-world work.
“These are young men and women, whether they’re doing auto tech, or building trades, they’re getting trained to do that work, they’re getting certifications and qualifications,” he said. “It’s really cool to see that. … We do that in a very safe way. Jay (Drake, Building Trades instructor) does an excellent job. … I don’t think he probably gets enough credit for what he does.”
Board member Nancy Hardee lit a ceremonial candle, “as a symbol of the life, joy and love that will thrive in this home.”
Several community members gave gifts to the family. Marlin Kinman, with the Optimist Club, presented the family with a Bible. The Caring Quilters of the First United Methodist Church gave the family a quilt. Today’s Civic Women presented a basket of family fun games. Lisa’s great aunt also presented pillowcases sewn by her sewing circle for each of the children. Smith’s Sparkle & Shine gifted a cleaning of the home after it was constructed.
“There are people who want to be sure that you’re comfortable in your new house; someday you’ll be cooler,” Smith joked, noting that the new home had yet to have the air conditioning turned on before the ceremony.
C3 Pastor Nick Terry led the nondenominational Christian prayers as well as a blessing of the home. He also performed a song that most of the group recognized and sang along with.
“As Waylon, Lisa and the kids move forward, God let this home be filled with laughter as it was tonight,” he said during the benediction.
The Sanders family is Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s 13th partner family. The organization built its first home in 2004, and this home is the group’s 11th build.
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves and to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.