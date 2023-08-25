Nodaway County Crash

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A Guilford man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 24 about four miles northwest of Burlington Junction.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, Raymond A. Morriss, 65, of Guilford, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with moderate injuries from a crash.

