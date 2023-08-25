BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A Guilford man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 24 about four miles northwest of Burlington Junction.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, Raymond A. Morriss, 65, of Guilford, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with moderate injuries from a crash.
The crash was reported to have occurred when the 2005 Peterbilt Truck driven by Morriss northbound on State Route KK swerved to miss a deer in the road causing his trailer to travel off the road. The trailer’s load shifted causing it to overturn, then the truck as well coming to rest on its passenger side off the east side of the road.
Morriss is reported as not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed by Kizer Collision and Towing.
Cpl. B.E. Maudlin was assisted at the scene by Sgt. T.B. Ziegler.