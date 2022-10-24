Nodaway County Crash

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Guilford man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 22 about a quarter mile east of Maryville in U.S. Highway 136.

According to an online arrest report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, David A. Morriss, 36, of Guilford, was arrested on suspicious of misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving and failure to register a motor vehicle. The report notes that he was released for medical treatment and transported with serious injuries by Clarinda Air Ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center – Omaha.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags