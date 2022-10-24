MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Guilford man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 22 about a quarter mile east of Maryville in U.S. Highway 136.
According to an online arrest report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, David A. Morriss, 36, of Guilford, was arrested on suspicious of misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving and failure to register a motor vehicle. The report notes that he was released for medical treatment and transported with serious injuries by Clarinda Air Ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center – Omaha.
Trooper T.R. Hecker’s report indicates the crash occurred as Morriss’ vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling too fast for conditions on westbound 136, and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven by Grace N. Schroeder, 20, of Liberty, Missouri.
The truck traveled off the north side of the road, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree, coming to rest partially on its wheels facing southeast. The Toyota came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of Highway 136 facing west.
Both vehicles are listed in the report as totaled. Morriss is listed as not wearing a safety device. Schroeder was wearing her seat belt.
Hecker was assisted at the scene by Sgt. T. B. Ziegler, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville Police and Fire departments.