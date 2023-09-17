9-14-23 Tar Spot 1

Raised, black spots on the underside of the leaf, typical of tar spot.

 OSCAR PEREZ-HERNANDEZ

MARYVILLE, Mo. — During a plant disease assessment exercise at Northwest Missouri State University corn field plots on Sept. 7, undergraduate students Josephine Mundorf and Alexis Plackemeier identified a corn leaf with symptoms they suspected to match those of the disease tar spot.

Upon closer examination of the symptoms, it was confirmed that the identified spots corresponded to those caused by the disease tar spot. A systematic assessment of the disease intensity in the field plot later that afternoon indicated an incidence of 80 to 100 percent, yet a severity below 5 percent on the involved hybrid.

9-14-23 Tar Spot 2
