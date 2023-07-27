MARYVILLE, Mo. — It’s well-known that four-leaf clovers are quite rare, estimated to be a 1 in 5,000 occurrence according to a 2017 study. But for Lynn Anderson, it’s become a relatively common occurrence.
His home, located at 516 E. Seventh St., has had an abundance of four-leaf clovers in the yard over the past week or two. He’s picked several of them himself and has held off on mowing part of his yard because of them.
“The reason I did not mow off the portion of the yard is because four-leaf lovers are a kind of rarity, you know,” Anderson said. “And as many as I picked, I’m really not in need of any more of them. I’ve got enough four-leaf clovers, I’m good for my life, I’m sure.”
Anderson said he’s found over 20 of the rare clovers himself and said there’s still several more in his yard. He’s not sure what made this abundance of lucky clovers grow in his yard, but his neighbor said he believes his honeybees are special and helped play a role in the luck-filled yard of Anderson’s.
While he may have a lifetime full of luck now, he wants others to have the opportunity to collect some for themselves.
“If somebody is in need and they wanted to find something, they’d be more than welcome to stop by and collect them, by all means,” Anderson said.
So, if you’re in need of a little luck, take a look at Seventh Street and see what you can find, but Anderson does ask that people only take what’s needed and leave enough for everyone to benefit from this rarity.
