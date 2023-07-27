7-27 four-leaf clovers

Several four-leaf clovers Lynn Anderson found in his yard.

 SUBMITTED BY LYNN ANDERSON

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It’s well-known that four-leaf clovers are quite rare, estimated to be a 1 in 5,000 occurrence according to a 2017 study. But for Lynn Anderson, it’s become a relatively common occurrence.

His home, located at 516 E. Seventh St., has had an abundance of four-leaf clovers in the yard over the past week or two. He’s picked several of them himself and has held off on mowing part of his yard because of them.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags