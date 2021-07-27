PRINCETON, Mo. — The GRM Networks Board of Directors has announced Mitchell Bailey has been named the new chief executive officer of the corporation.
According to a news release, Bailey has been employed at GRM Networks for seven years and has held the positions of accounting supervisor, assistant controller and controller. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Northwest.
Bailey is a member of the NTCA Industry and Regulatory Policy Committee, an organization representing more than 850 independent and community-based telecommunications companies advocating on their behalf in the legislative and regulatory arenas.
Prior to working at GRM Networks, Bailey worked in the banking industry.
He lives near Spickard, Missouri, with his wife Abi and their three children. They attend the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton, Missouri.
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. For more information visit www.grm.net.