MOUNT MORIAH, Mo. — GRM Networks hosted a Fiber Field Day on Aug. 31 celebrating the nation’s first groundbreaking of a high-speed internet project funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program.

Many stakeholders were on hand for the event including Andrew Berke, USDA rural development administrator of Rural Utilities Service; Josh Seidemann, vice president of policy and industry innovation with the NTCA Rural Broadband Association and District 3 State Rep. Danny Busick.

Andrew Berke, USDA rural development administrator of Rural Utilities Service, speaks during the opening ceremony at GRM Networks’ Fiber Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 31.
North Mercer FFA members Gracie Rogers and Emma Shipley watch as GRM Cable Technician Derek Power shows a 12-strand piece of fiber at last week’s Fiber Field Day in Mount Moriah, Missouri. The device held by Shipley connects two pieces of fiber.
Gary Porter, owner/operator of Porter Farms, holds up a small book his dad used to carry in his pocket to manage farm duties. He told the crowd he wishes he could show him all the new advances available because of GRM Networks’ high-speed internet. Shown at left is Brittney Siddens, director of nursing services at Harrison County Community Hospital. Shown at right is Josh Seidemann, vice president of policy and industry innovation, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association.
