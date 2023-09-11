This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Andrew Berke, USDA rural development administrator of Rural Utilities Service, and Mark Hultgren, deputy state director with USDA Rural Development, are shown during a groundbreaking event held Thursday, Aug. 31 in Mount Moriah, Missouri.
Gary Porter, owner/operator of Porter Farms, holds up a small book his dad used to carry in his pocket to manage farm duties. He told the crowd he wishes he could show him all the new advances available because of GRM Networks’ high-speed internet. Shown at left is Brittney Siddens, director of nursing services at Harrison County Community Hospital. Shown at right is Josh Seidemann, vice president of policy and industry innovation, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association.
North Mercer FFA members Gracie Rogers and Emma Shipley watch as GRM Cable Technician Derek Power shows a 12-strand piece of fiber at last week’s Fiber Field Day in Mount Moriah, Missouri. The device held by Shipley connects two pieces of fiber.
Andrew Berke, USDA rural development administrator of Rural Utilities Service, and Mark Hultgren, deputy state director with USDA Rural Development, are shown during a groundbreaking event held Thursday, Aug. 31 in Mount Moriah, Missouri.
MOUNT MORIAH, Mo. — GRM Networks hosted a Fiber Field Day on Aug. 31 celebrating the nation’s first groundbreaking of a high-speed internet project funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program.
Many stakeholders were on hand for the event including Andrew Berke, USDA rural development administrator of Rural Utilities Service; Josh Seidemann, vice president of policy and industry innovation with the NTCA Rural Broadband Association and District 3 State Rep. Danny Busick.
With nearly three decades of experience as a political leader and legislative official, Berke served previously as mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he served more than 180,000 residents and received national recognition for improving access to high-speed internet for underserved communities, according to GRM CEO Mitchell Bailey.
“With historic funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, high-speed internet is bringing a better quality of life and more economic development to communities throughout our country,” Berke said. “Because of the progress in northwest Missouri symbolized by today’s event, along with several more projects getting underway across the state, USDA is helping communities build a stronger and more resilient rural America.”
Berke highlighted the importance that investing in high-speed internet connectivity has in narrowing the digital divide between rural America and the rest of the world. In an effort to provide an exclusive opportunity for policymakers, industry partners and other stakeholders to see firsthand how GRM is bringing fiber infrastructure for high-speed internet to northern Missouri and southern Iowa, the opening ceremony was followed by a visual fiber and splicing demonstration and a trip out to tour the network access facility.
“On behalf of President Joe Biden and Secretary (of Agriculture) Tom Vilsack I am here to say thank you and congratulate GRM on having a $31 million project to improve the lives of people here in Missouri,” Berke said.
He explained that this is the very first project to get started out of the $65 billion allocated to broadband projects through the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in November 2021.
“(It’s) a huge moment for a very important part of what’s going on in America and I just want to make sure we highlight this,” he said. “President Biden believes that every American should have access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”
Several students from local FFA organizations were on hand and took part in the field day, some even trying their hand at splicing fiber.
With the help of GRM Cable Technician Derek Power, North Mercer FFA member Emma Shipley tried for some time to splice together two 12-strand fiber pieces.
“How does it not break?” she asked.
Power stated that the fiber, “is a lot stronger than you might think.”
Town Hall During a Town Hall panel discussion held in Princeton a little later that day, several local stakeholders spoke about how the faster internet service has helped their various sectors.
Brittney Siddens, director of nursing services at Harrison County Community Hospital, spoke to the usefulness of telehealth.
Jerry Girdner, superintendent of the Princeton R-V School District, said students in his district now have access to internet that helps them stay current with technology, thus preparing them for the world after school.
Ethan Pitt, vice president of community initiatives with the Iowa Area Development Group, spoke about how high-speed internet will allow people in a small community to hold higher paying jobs while still living in the rural communities they love.
Gary Porter, owner operator of Porter Farms and member of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association, spoke at great length about the difference high-speed internet has made with regard to his precision agriculture practices.
He showed a small book that his father used to carry in his pocket to keep track of necessary duties and manage the farm. Now all Porter has to do is sit at his computer and he can find where his planters are, or the level of seed in a machine.
He harkened back to memories of rural electricity and how his dad wired his barn in anticipation of it being electrified.
“What advantages we have today,” he said. “I can monitor every bit of it from home thanks to GRM. … I wish I could show my dad. I want him to sit in the buddy seat with me and click the automatic guidance on.” GRM treated guests and attendees to a hamburger lunch cooked by the Harrison County Cattlemen, and served by area FFA members. The company then hosted a tour of a network access facility.
Funding for the investment that broke ground last month is in partnership with a $15.7 million grant through USDA’s ReConnect Program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
This funding is allowing GRM Networks to deploy a fiber-to-the home network to connect 3,107 people, 521 farms, 59 businesses and nine educational facilities to high-speed internet in Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer and Nodaway counties in Missouri, the company said.
High-speed internet will be made more affordable for people interested in participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.