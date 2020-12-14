PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks has announced it is donating $500 to each of the fire departments in its coverage area, including Jackson Township, Conception, Barnard and Gilman City.
According to a company news release, the donations represent the 2019 fourth quarter Community Improvement grants, which are given annually. The presentations had been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Along with the donation, members of the fire departments also toured the GRM office located in each district.
“Fire departments are a vital part of every community’s well-being,” the release noted. “GRM Networks appreciates their dedication and commitment to keeping our communities safe.”