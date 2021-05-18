PARNELL, Mo. — GRM Networks has awarded a Jefferson C-123 student and five other area seniors scholarships as part of a combined total of $5,500 in scholarships distributed this year.
Jefferson C-123 senior Paige West, Parnell, received a $750 scholarship. Others receiving funds include: Cole Taylor of Bethany, Missouri, a senior at South Harrison - $1,500; Cael Ogier of Lamoni, Iowa, a senior at Lamoni Community School - $1,000; Lindsey Jennett, Blockton, Iowa, a senior at Mount Ayr Community High School - $1,000; Bailey Williamson, Gilman City, Missouri, a senior Gilman City - $750; and Kiera Holcer, Meadville, Missouri, a senior at Meadville High School - $500.
GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education.
According to a news release, eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0 grade point average.
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. For more information visit grm.net.