PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks announced the recipients of its annual scholarships earlier this month.
According to a news release, GRM Networks awarded a total of $5,500 in scholarships to six area high school students in Missouri and Iowa as part of the scholarship program.
Northeast Nodaway 2022 graduate Trevor Henggeler received $750 from Steve Miles, GRM Networks district manager. Henggeler plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville in the fall.
Other recipients include:
- Cale Miller of Newtown, Missouri, a graduate of Newtown-Harris R-III School, $1,500
- Colton Roy of Gilman City, Missouri, a graduate of Trenton R-IX School District, $1,000
- Jolee Ward of Gilman City, Missouri, a graduate of Gilman City R-IV High School, $1,000
- Jack Greenwood of Lamoni, Iowa, a graduate of Lamoni Community Schools, $750
- Matthew Boothe of Leon, Iowa, a graduate of Central Decatur Community School District, $500
GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education.
For more information about the communication services cooperative or the scholarships and grants available, visit grm.net.