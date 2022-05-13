MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville announced this week that Maryville native Jordyn (Swalley) Greenhaw has been hired as the next Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Director.
“We’re excited to have Jordyn on board and begin with us here in a couple weeks,” said Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Greenhaw will start in her new position on May 23.
Over the past decade, Greenhaw has worked in multiple positions connected to parks and recreation, tourism event planning and leisure activities. Within the Maryville community, she has previously worked as the director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, an events and marketing manager for Maryville Parks and Recreation and as university event coordinator at Northwest Missouri State University.
Her success with MPR’s Concerts in the Park series led the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association to award her the New Professional Award in 2019, a press release stated.
Greenhaw has a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management and a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from Northwest.
Besides being active in the parks and recreation profession, Greenhaw resides in Maryville with her husband, Wes, 2-year-old son, Fischer, and border collie, Leyn.