MARYVILLE, Mo. — Clarence Green will serve as interim president of Northwest Missouri State University beginning July 1, the school announced Wednesday.
“I look forward to serving Northwest as its interim president during this time of transition,” Green said in a press release. “Northwest is in a position of strength to continue its successful path due to its great students, faculty, staff and alumni.”
Green has served as vice president of culture at Northwest since April 2019 and has oversight of the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness and the University Police Department, for which he also serves as chief.
He previously served at Northwest as interim vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, and as the interim vice president of human resources.
“Clarence has a long history of distinguished service at the University,” said John Moore, chair of the Board of Regents, in a statement. “He has deep roots in the community and great relationships with students, faculty, staff and alumni. He’ll work closely with those constituencies to keep the University moving forward.”
Moore said he has spoken with the university’s senior leadership team, who will stay in place and voiced their continued commitment to the university.
Green, who has been employed at Northwest since 1996, has served in law enforcement for more than 25 years. He served on the U.S. Attorney General Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee and is a Malcolm Bridge fellow. He has led presentations and trainings on topics of leadership, diversity and inclusion, ethics, crisis management, threat assessment, community policing and balanced score cards.
He serves in Maryville Ten Squared Men, the local NAACP chapter and numerous law enforcement organizations. In 2016, he was named among Ingram’s Magazine’s Top 50 Missourians You Should Know.
Green has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Presidential search
In a meeting held over Zoom on Monday, the Board of Regents voted to move forward with naming an interim president as soon as possible — which they did.
Board members Roxanna Swaney and Debbie Roach had encouraged the board to instead wait until after another scheduled public comment period during the upcoming regularly scheduled board meeting on May 4. Swaney and Roach were the only two regents who voted to offer current President John Jasinski a contract earlier this month.
But the other board members preferred moving quickly, saying that providing certainty in the continuity of leadership should be paramount during a transition period that has already proved rocky.
“I think that we probably need to move forward with going ahead and selecting the interim, part of the reasoning being that I think it will just help with folks to know what’s coming next,” said Regent Jason Klindt. “You always have some anxiety around these things amongst faculties and others. It always helps to kind of define the plan for moving forward.”
Some of those anxieties were on full display during a public comment period held during a virtual board meeting on April 12.
In a statement sent to local media on April 14, Board of Regents Chair Moore pledged to provide greater transparency throughout the presidential search process and laid out his preferred structure for the presidential search committee — which he said will include leaders from faculty senate, the Northwest Foundation, at least one student and one non-faculty staff member if he remains chair. That process, he said, should get underway in the fall.
He also said he does not think the board plans to change anything substantive of the university’s mission or direction, and denied allegations — including by his colleague, Regent Roach — that parting ways with Jasinski was motivated by differing political ideologies.
“I can say without hesitation that I am apolitical and my only views are that politics are too polarized these days,” Moore said in the statement. “I have no political differences with Dr. J that I am aware of.”