MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School teacher Chelli Green will become assistant principal at the school next year, the school district announced in a news release Friday.
Green was offered the position by the school board on Wednesday and accepted, according to the news release.
“We are very excited to have Chelli join our administrative team,” said incoming MMS principal Kate Lydon in a statement. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help her excel as an assistant principal at MMS.”
A longtime resident of Maryville, Green is moving into the assistant principal position at the middle school after teaching sixth grade science there for the past 15 years. Green moved to Maryville after high school to attend Northwest Missouri State University. While in Maryville, she met her husband, Clarence Green. They married and raised four children — Kaylee, Kelsie, Brooklyn and Elijah Green — all of whom attended the Maryville R-II School District.
In a statement, Lydon praised Green’s experience teaching middle school for more than 30 years and her work as an adjunct professor at Northwest.
“Mrs. Green also has an unsurpassable ability to build relationships with everyone,” Lydon said. “She has compassion and empathy for those who are struggling and knows when to push students to help them achieve their potential. This combination will serve her well as an assistant principal.”