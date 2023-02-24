Chelli Green

Chelli Green, sixth grade science teacher at Maryville Middle School, will take over as assistant principal at the middle school for the 2023-24 school year.

 MARYVILLE R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School teacher Chelli Green will become assistant principal at the school next year, the school district announced in a news release Friday.

Green was offered the position by the school board on Wednesday and accepted, according to the news release.

