JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to kick off the 20th annual Great Northwest Day at the Capitol as the keynote speaker during a luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
According to a news release from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, citizens of northwest Missouri have been preparing for the occasion by gathering and prioritizing the top issues facing the region.
“The Great Northwest Day committee takes extensive measures in gathering information on the issues that face our communities and that benefit the region as a whole,” noted Annette Weeks, 2022 steering committee chair, in a news release. “Collaborating and speaking as a unified voice has proven to be powerful.”
The following are the top four priorities compiled by the committee:
- Child care: Access to affordable, safe, and reliable child care is essential for the growth of Missouri’s economy. We encourage lawmakers to incentivize investment and lessen burdensome regulation with the intent of keeping our children’s best interests in mind.
- Education: The future of Missouri’s economy is directly tied to the quality of its students. We support efforts for continued investment in Missouri’s public schools and institutions of technical and higher education.
- Broadband: In today’s marketplace, reliable and high-speed internet is necessary for agriculture and small businesses to compete. We support ongoing investment in the buildout of broadband internet to rural Missourians.
- Infrastructure: Safe and reliable infrastructure is essential to the health and wealth of our region. Great Northwest Day encourages lawmakers to invest in our rural region’s roads, bridges, water, and wastewater projects – vital keys to the economic future of northwest Missouri.
More than 200 people from the 19-county northwest Missouri region are expected to gather for the two-day event that is focused on raising awareness for the area. In addition to the luncheon, other activities include attendees being introduced on the House and Senate floors, and informational roundtable sessions followed by an evening dinner event. The event provides an opportunity for community representatives to promote their communities to legislators and others who are invited to attend. Great Northwest Day will conclude with a regional breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The cost to attend Great Northwest Day is minimal ($75 early-bird) thanks in part to the following sponsors, the press release noted: Touchstone Energy, Mosaic Life Care, Evergy, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke’s Health Systems, Snyder & Associates, Olsson, Missouri American Water, Missouri Western State University, North Central Missouri College and Northwest Missouri State University.
For more information or to register, visit greatnorthwestday.com or contact Lisa Luke, event coordinator at 660-582-1050; or Amy Gessert, Nodaway County coordinator at 660-582-8643.