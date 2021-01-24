JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The annual Great Northwest Day at the Capitol gathering with legislators will shift to an online format providing a different look and feel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its grassroots beginning in 2003, constituents from 19 counties in northwest Missouri have engaged in a unique regional, cooperative approach to communicate with statewide elected officials, staff members and department administration.
According to a news release, the GNW Day steering committee has decided to push forward using virtual visits advocating regional priorities. The Great Northwest Live Event will take place over three days, Feb. 1-3.
Participants are encouraged to engage online with questions on the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page, the release noted.
The 19 counties of northwest Missouri began last fall to collect and prioritize a common number of issues impacting the entire region. This year the legislative priorities are:
- Sustained funding for COVID-19 recovery and reopening of regional and community assets
- Increase full access to mental health and primary care
- Support innovation within rural education - early childhood, K-12, higher education and community
- Ensure end-of-road access to high-speed broadband
For more information or to participate in the free virtual event, the steering committee is inviting the public to “Like” the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page.