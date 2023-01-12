Sam Graves

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 118th Congress.

“When I first came to Congress, I fought hard to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves said in a news release. “It’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.

