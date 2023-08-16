FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center Field Day, Tuesday, Aug. 22, will include a ribbon-cutting for the new facility at the center in northwestern Missouri, a news release from the organization said.
“We have a newly built machine shed to celebrate at this year’s event,” said Jim Crawford, director of the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Center, in a statement. “It will allow us to store all our equipment on site and under cover, helping to increase reliability and reduce repairs.”
A variety of extension experts from MU will be on hand at the free event to answer questions about some of the pressing issues farmers are facing, including the drought.
“On-farm economics are on most producers’ minds,” Crawford said. Ray Massey and Scott Brown will talk about the market influences on crop inputs and sales and lease agreements, he said. Kevin Bradley will discuss current weed issues while Mandy Bish will cover the latest news on corn and soybean diseases, including black tar spot.
“We were fortunate this spring to find a sponsor for the weather station at the center, allowing it to be a realtime station,” Crawford said. “You can get the current weather 24 hours a day from our webpage.”
Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m., with the first tours starting at 8:15 a.m. There are three different tours covering a variety of topics. The ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch at noon.
Missouri Farm Bureau is a sponsor of the Graves-Chapple Field Day.
No pre-registration is required; the event is free and open to the public.
The MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is in Atchison County at 29955 Outer Road, Fairfax.