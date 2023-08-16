Graves-Chapple field day
GRAVES-CHAPPLE EXTENSION AND EDUCATION CENTER

FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center Field Day, Tuesday, Aug. 22, will include a ribbon-cutting for the new facility at the center in northwestern Missouri, a news release from the organization said.

“We have a newly built machine shed to celebrate at this year’s event,” said Jim Crawford, director of the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Center, in a statement. “It will allow us to store all our equipment on site and under cover, helping to increase reliability and reduce repairs.”

