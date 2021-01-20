GRANT CITY, Mo. — A Grant City woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stacie R. Jenks, 50, of Grant City, died after a crash on U.S. Highway 46 east of Briggs Street in Grant City just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Jenks was reportedly headed west on the highway when she lost control of her 2002 Lincoln LS and crossed the center line. After overcorrecting, her vehicle — which was totaled in the crash — traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Jenks was listed as not wearing a seat belt.