GRAHAM, Mo. — Phillip and Genine Lance led this year’s Graham Street Fair Parade. Below are the bios provided in the Graham Street Fair Backroads and Bonfires book.
GRAHAM, Mo. — Hundreds lined the Graham Street Fair parade on Saturday. Gallery and Kids Parade winners are below.GRAHAM STREET FAIR KIDS PARA…
Phillip Lance was born on the family farm east of Graham in 1947 to parents, Lloyd and Mildred. His older siblings, Donnie and Dixie, went to Maple Grove country school, but times were changing so Lance started school at Graham Elementary.
In 1965, Lance was a member of the first class to graduate from Nodaway-Holt R-VII after the Graham, Maitland and Skidmore schools consolidated.
After graduation, Lance soon heard of a government thing called the draft, which resulted in him spending a couple of years in the Army.
When he returned home, Lance went to mechanics school and ran his own service station for a couple years. Then he moved on to be in the first maintenance group hired at Union Carbide in Maryville in 1971.
He bought a house from Ethel Elliot in Graham and still lives on the same block today, though his years have been spent in three different houses.
After 32 years, Phil retired from Energizer and served as a police officer at Northwest Missouri State University for seven years. He then worked at Ware’s Home Center in Savannah before driving the PAT van in Maryville for eight years.
Lance met Genine Wester, a farm girl from the Tarkio area, while working at Energizer and they were married in 1977.
The couple have three children: Kara, Soctt and Lisa. Genine has told Phil that in high school she would travel to Graham for basketball games and think, “Why would anyone live in Graham?” Well here she is 45 years later and she loves it.
Genine is an excellent cook who loves making family dinners and helping with food for Memorial Day dinners. She has made several quilts that she entered into the craft show. Genine has also assisted with the pet show and helped Phil prepare ribbons and prize money for fair events.
Phil was a member of the city council for several years as well as serving as mayor for many years. He was involved in the Community Betterment organization and served as treasurer of the Graham Street Fair for more than 30 years. The couple have enjoyed living in Graham and raising their children there for more than 45 years.