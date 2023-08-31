_DSC0059.JPG
Parade Grand Marshals Phillip and Genine Lance lead the way in the Graham Street Fair parade on Saturday.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

GRAHAM, Mo. — Phillip and Genine Lance led this year’s Graham Street Fair Parade. Below are the bios provided in the Graham Street Fair Backroads and Bonfires book.

Phillip Lance was born on the family farm east of Graham in 1947 to parents, Lloyd and Mildred. His older siblings, Donnie and Dixie, went to Maple Grove country school, but times were changing so Lance started school at Graham Elementary.

