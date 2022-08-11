MARYVILLE, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson toured the Long Branch Bridge project east of Maryville on U.S. Highway 136 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Parson’s Twitter account, the visit celebrated new investments in rural infrastructure, which included $3,003,000 in the Long Branch and Mozingo bridge projects.
Also on hand during the visit were: MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles and Terry Ecker of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
Parson’s Focus on Bridges project not only helped fund these two bridges east of town, but also two on State Highway 46 in 2021.
“Especially for Northwest Missouri up here in this part of the state where sometimes probably in the past has been neglected somewhat ... I think we’re going to put a lot of emphasis on this part of the (state’s) roads,” Parson is quoted as saying in a News-Press NOW story. “Everybody wants good infrastructure, no matter where you live ... in the cities or if you live in rural Missouri.”
While in Nodaway County, Parson tweeted about 2023 rural infrastructure investments including $75 million to provide financial assistance to public and private applicants for public road and bridge projects.
The program will match up to 50 percent. The rural investments also includes $100 million for repair of low-volume routes, $12.9 millions for public transit, $100 million for broadband infrastructure, $42.2 million in broadband grants, $8.5 million to assist rural teleheath access and $411.7 million in water, wastewater and stormwater grants.
Parson also visited Northwest Missouri State University's Agricultural Learning Center where he met with local officials and Northwest interim president Clarence Green.