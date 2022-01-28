JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday appointed Judge Corey K. Herron as circuit judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit, his office announced.
The 4th Circuit includes Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
Herron will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Roger M. Prokes in November.
Herron, of Rock Port, currently serves as an associate circuit judge for the 4th Circuit in Atchison County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia.