Transfer station
Buy Now

The Maryville solid waste transfer station is shown closed on Sept. 1. The city closed the station after no companies bid on the contract.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville plans to shut down operation of its solid waste transfer station today (Thursday, Sept. 1) after no companies bid on the contract.

Operation of the station became somewhat of a hot topic in 2016 when the City Council at the time was strongly considering shutting the station down.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags