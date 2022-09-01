MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville plans to shut down operation of its solid waste transfer station today (Thursday, Sept. 1) after no companies bid on the contract.
Operation of the station became somewhat of a hot topic in 2016 when the City Council at the time was strongly considering shutting the station down.
Transfer stations are a middle point where waste haulers drop off solid waste. At the transfer station, the waste is compacted and then shipped off to a permanent site like a landfill.
The city built the municipal transfer station on U.S. Highway 71 after the closure of the city landfill in 2002.
By 2016, however, a competing transfer station, owned by Porter Trash Service, opened on U.S. Highway 136 near Ravenwood. That led city officials to lean toward getting out of the trash business entirely rather than continue to subsidize the service with taxpayer dollars.
However, a last-ditch effort by three other garbage haulers — Klosek’s Trash Service, Mozingo Sanitation and Gaskill & Son Trash Service — ultimately convinced the City Council to keep the station open and lease it out to a consortium formed by the trio specifically for that purpose.
That arrangement continued under contracts until 2021, when mutually agreed upon extensions to the agreement expired and instead continued month to month.
According to City Council closed meeting minutes from September 2021, the station was in need of repairs, including an estimated $40,000 to repair scales at the facility. As part of the next potential bid package, the city required that any bidder complete the necessary repairs.
However, no bids were received and the council decided to cease operations.