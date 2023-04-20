4-20 Skidmore 2.jpg
Board members applaud as Alderman Marvin Sumy ends his service on the board following the April election. Newly elected board members Teresa Carter and Steve Day are to be officially sworn in in May.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen received four applications for city clerk and is moving ahead to find a replacement for current clerk Meagan Morrow.

Morrow put in her notice last month, but has still been helping the city with necessary duties until a replacement is found. 

Ken Smith, United Fiber Director of Field Operations, hands out city maps showing the locations of various equipment to be installed around town during the company’s fiber infrastructure installation at last week’s Skidmore Board of Aldermen meeting.
A temporary pipe repair is shown Monday afternoon at a creek that breaks up the east and west side of Skidmore. The Board of Aldermen has received two bids from different companies to complete the repair. No vote was taken during last week’s meeting.
