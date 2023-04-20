SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen received four applications for city clerk and is moving ahead to find a replacement for current clerk Meagan Morrow.
Morrow put in her notice last month, but has still been helping the city with necessary duties until a replacement is found.
The aldermen briefly discussed the applicants, noting that the clerk should likely be a high school graduate. They then set a date and time to set up interviews.
The city also plans to reduce the hours City Hall is open to the public until someone is hired. No hours were provided.
In other organizational news, the city recognized the April 4 election results and thanked Alderman Marvin Sumy for his many years of service to the city.
Morrow explained that newly elected write-in candidate Steve Day was unavailable to make last week’s meeting to be sworn in alongside returning Alderwoman Teresa Carter. However, he had picked up his packet. The two are set to be sworn in at the Thursday, May 11, meeting at Newton Hall.
United Fiber installation
United Fiber Chief Operating Officer Darren Farnan and Director of Field Operations Ken Smith told the board that the company received funds to build out the fiber infrastructure in and around town and estimated it will be about 90 days until people will be able to start signing up for service.
Farnan said the company has already begun some preliminary work, such as locating where equipment will be positioned throughout town. Smith said United plans to install a hub east of town that will feed to Maitland and the surrounding area and construction crews will likely start in town within 30 days.
“Then everyone will have really good broadband internet access,” Farnan said. He said United will offer speeds of 200 and 500 megabits per second and 1 gigabit per second, but the fiber lines themselves will have the capacity to allow for upwards of 50 gigabit-per-second plans just by upgrading the electronics on the ends.
United plans to use Sellenriek, a construction company from Jonesburg, Missouri, to perform the work.
Other Skidmore news
- The city received two bids to repair a clay pipe that has been temporarily fixed by Dustin Strueby of Strueby Plumbing and Trenching. Strueby bid on the project, but the board was unclear if the $8,500 cost of the temporary fix was a part of the current bid. SMI-CO Contracting Group of Odessa, Missouri, also bid on the project. Board members agreed they need more information about both bids before they can make a decision. “Here we are another month behind,” said Alderwoman Teresa Carter.
- The board approved moving $13,831 in American Rescue Plan funds from its own account to the city’s water account. Morrow told the board that it has to be spent this year, “and it has to be on repairs, not maintenance,” City employee Cassie Partridge finished. The board agreed it would best be used on the clay pipe repair project. Anything left may be used to repair water meter pits that are still in need of repair.
- Board members spent a large portion of the meeting discussing the need for summer mowing help for Partridge. With three cemeteries, a large ball field and areas around town, Partridge told them, “It’s a lot.” The board agreed it might be difficult to find someone that the city could afford. Alderwoman Kim Fetterer, asked if it was possible to find an organization looking for service projects that the city could make a donation to for the weed whacking work to be performed. The board agreed to offer 12 to 15 hours per week at $10 per hour.
- The board approved an ordinance that increases cemetery fees to $250 per spot and $100 per grave marking. “This would put us right in line with the communities that are surrounding us,” Fetterer said.
- Board members approved raising the sewer base rate at the housing unit just outside of town as recommended by the Missouri Rural Water Association and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The rates for residents with only city sewer and no city water is now $55. Late fees also were raised to $20. “Everyone was properly notified that rates were going up,” Morrow told the board.
- The city plans to only provide the city newsletter digitally now, with a few exceptions. The cost to mail the newsletter reached $1,620 per year. Rana Killingsworth, who writes the newsletter, said it will be available on the city’s website and on its social media. People who would like to continue receiving a printed copy in the mail should let someone know at City Hall. Alderman Tim Slagle joked that the city also would accept donations of a roll of stamps to offset the cost of postage.
- The city tabled the sale of Lots 7 and 8 to Monroe Township. The quit-claim deeds brought to the board didn’t have language that would allow the city first option to purchase should the township dissolve in the future, which city officials asked to have added.
- Board members approved the repeal of old employee ordinances. Morrow said that since city employees are not elected officials, these old ordinances should instead be job descriptions.
- The board approved a resolution in support of the Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented by Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
- Carter told the board that a wheelchair-accessible ramp has been purchased for the Skidmore Depot Museum. “I’m excited about getting it put up,” she said. Carter also told the board she is planning to host a program about Sam Albright at the depot and to have the museum open on Memorial Day.
- Partridge told the board that someone has been taking gravel from the city lot. Morrow said that is stealing and illegal. “It is not free gravel,” she said. Mayor Jill Wieland said that even after the gravel is laid, people should not be digging it up and moving it.