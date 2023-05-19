SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen reorganized during an abbreviated meeting held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Newton Hall, more than a month after the county municipal elections were held.

The meeting agenda noted that the board held two special closed session meetings, one on April 27 and another on May 4. During the April 27 meeting, Mayor Jill Wieland swore in to the board two recently elected leaders: Steve Day and Teresa Carter.

