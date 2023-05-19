SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen reorganized during an abbreviated meeting held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Newton Hall, more than a month after the county municipal elections were held.
The meeting agenda noted that the board held two special closed session meetings, one on April 27 and another on May 4. During the April 27 meeting, Mayor Jill Wieland swore in to the board two recently elected leaders: Steve Day and Teresa Carter.
While the city transitions between city clerks, it appears to be running into some difficulty managing required duties.
The board’s packet did not include the monthly bill statements or the ongoing financial information that members have become accustomed to, however, the board approved paying necessary monthly bills. The city did not approve minutes from these meetings, because the minutes were not available at the time.
Carter was selected by the board during last week’s meeting as mayor pro tem and ran the rest of the meeting.
She introduced newly hired City Clerk Sadie McHugh, of Maitland. She replaces former clerk Meagan Morrow who is still helping the city with various needs.
Due to the switch and some difficulties with the water meter software, there has been some difficulty with water billing. After the meeting, Alderwoman Kim Fetterer told The Forum that the city plans to work with customers who experience difficulties with their billing during this transition.
Sewer project
The board approved Wieland, who was not in attendance, as the city’s signing authority for the wastewater treatment facility project. Fetterer said the board has to sign another one, because the first one was for its application for State Revolving Fund monies on the original project.
“We are retracting that and we’re gonna hold off on that funding until we get to the actual wastewater treatment portion of the plan,” she said.
This will allow the mayor to sign applications for a clean water engineering report grant the city is applying for, which in turn will allow Wieland to sign a contract with McClure Engineering to get the project started.
Joseph Kellinger, project manager with McClure, was in the audience and spoke briefly about the project timeline.
“There’s been a lot of cooperative momentum, cooperating with the various regional authorities and Missouri DNR, so I feel very good and comfortable about the direction that this project is going,” he said.
He said the city’s issue is fairly expansive and the company plans to focus on inflow and infiltration problems before tackling the treatment plant.
“This is not by any means going to be an immediate fix, but we are going to do our best efforts to make this happen as fast as we can while making sure we check off all the correct and appropriate boxes to get you all back into compliance with various authorities,” Kellinger said.
Alderman Tim Slagle asked if there is a projected start time. Fetterer said within 60 days of the paperwork being filed, the city could see some of the funding in place, then McClure could get started.
“We aren’t allowed to proceed with any of our work until the funding falls in place from the DNR,” Kellinger said.
He said until the city goes through an evaluation period and the funding is in place, McClure anticipates having a full report in early spring 2024. At that point, McClure can move into a design phase to start correcting issues.
“It is unfortunate, but it is going to take a while,” Fetterer said. “... We’re taking those steps, we’ve got the ball rolling. DNR is happy that we’ve got the ball rolling. They will continue to hold off on slapping us with these fines as long as we continue to keep the ball rolling.”
Fetterer said Wieland will have many things to sign including paperwork for the city to receive a $12,000 grant of American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the Nodaway County Commission to be used toward the city’s sewer project.
Kim Mildward with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments said the $12,000 from the county commission will serve as a 20 percent match required for funding.
“They understand the severity of the issue thanks to a visit from Teresa, and Kim and myself earlier this week,” she said. “That’s good news. So we will keep the ball rolling.”
Clay sewer pipe repair
The board tabled the clay pipe repair bids. After reviewing bids, hearing from city employee Cassie Partridge and Jonathan Eckstein with PeopleService Inc, board members discussed the very different bids.
Eckstein said the bids are like comparing apples to oranges. One calls for an 8-inch pipe that would need to be joined in the center because it doesn’t come in the width needed to cross the creek. The other calls for a 12-inch steel-coated pipe that could come in the length necessary to be one pipe at the crossing.
“It would be a lot stronger and last a lot longer,” he told the board.
Partridge said Dustin Strueby verbally told the city that he would deduct the $8,500 from the temporary fix from his bid for the final repair, should he receive the bid. However, she noted it is nowhere in writing.
Carter suggested asking for bids with comparable details for easier comparison.
Other news
- Partridge spoke briefly about the difficulty she has been experiencing with Zenner and the water meters which are not working as they were supposed to. She has had to read the meters manually and they are not available online for residents to view statistics and bills. “I filed a formal report on behalf of the city,” she said. “It’s really frustrating.” Partridge said bills have been late. Fetterer said she would be happy to make a phone call to help figure out the issue.
- According to April 27 meeting minutes, four applicants were interviewed for the clerk position. During the May 4 meeting, according to minutes, the city moved to hire a different candidate than clerk McHugh who was introduced as already hired at last week’s meeting. There are no meeting minutes confirming the hiring of McHugh.
- The board set its meeting for next month a full week earlier than normal. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.