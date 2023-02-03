SKIDMORE, Mo. — During a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen held Tuesday evening, the board approved a request of qualifications bid advertisement in local newspapers.
The city received a letter from Snyder & Associates terminating its professional engineering services on Monday, Jan. 23.
In it, branch manager Andy Macias noted that the company does not have a signed contract with the city, though the Missouri Department of Natural Resources reviewed and approved a consulting contract on Jan. 27.
The company’s contractual services to the city comprised of completing a preliminary engineering report for a wastewater treatment facility improvements and it was completed in 2017, according to the letter.
“Nobody would ever agree on anything,” said Alderwoman Kim Fetterer. “I hate it that it’s gotten to this point, but when there’s no activity on either side ... we can’t wait around any longer.”
She said that she didn’t like that the company wouldn’t budge on its plan for the project.
“We need to move forward,” said Mayor Jill Wieland.
To aid in a smooth transition, Macias listed several funding agency requirements and deadlines.
City Clerk Meagan Morrow said she wrote the specifications for the RFQ with help from Mary Cacagano of Missouri Rural Water and McClure Engineering, of North Kansas City.
“I believe DNR kind of chimed in as well,” she said. “This is a very detailed packet of steps we have to follow.”
The city will now have to pay for these services, said Jerri Dearmont, with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
It is the city’s opinion that Snyder’s plan for the facility was “trying to sell us a Cadillac Escalade and we want to look at Ford Tauruses,” Morrow said.
In March 2021, Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates informed the board that the price point on the project had jumped to $2.1 million — nearly double the project’s original estimated cost.
The city will now have to redo much of the preliminary work done, but has background information and more knowledge about the process giving them more options, Morrow said.