Skidmore City Hall is located at 108 S. Walnut St. The Board of Aldermen approved Jan. 31 placing an ad requesting bids for a new engineering firm to help with the city's ongoing sewer project.

SKIDMORE, Mo. — During a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen held Tuesday evening, the board approved a request of qualifications bid advertisement in local newspapers.

The city received a letter from Snyder & Associates terminating its professional engineering services on Monday, Jan. 23.

