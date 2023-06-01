Skidmore mayor resigns

SKIDMORE, Mo. — In what appeared to be a very hastily scribbled and signed, one-sentence letter, Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland resigned during Thursday's Board of Aldermen meeting, just two minutes after opening it.
“To whom it may concern: I, Jill Wieland, effective immediately resign as mayor of Skidmore.” The letter is signed by Wieland and dated June 1.
The letter offers no reason behind the resignation. Wieland said during the meeting that she knew her colleagues weren’t aware of it, but she was resigning tonight.
“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on right now and I just, it’s not fair to the city to be in the position I am to have everything on my plate and not be able to give my attention to the city,” Wieland said as she stood to leave.
Mayor pro tem Teresa Carter responded: “Oh as of this moment. I thought you were going to continue with the meeting.”
Leaving the board members with no more explanation, Wieland just said “no” and walked out. With some assistance on how to proceed from former city clerk Meagan Morrow — who was on hand to help the city’s new clerk, officially hired later in the meeting — the meeting progressed in stops and starts as the remaining officials navigated how to handle the business of the city. After several other topics were discussed, the board accepted Wieland’s resignation.
Wieland had only been officially elected as mayor this April. She had stepped up to the leadership position after the resignation of former mayor Robert Manning in November 2021.
Wieland is the third mayor to resign in as many years. Her surprise exit leaves the city in a bit of a lurch regarding its contract with McClure Engineering to move forward on its sewer plant project.
As the city’s only approved signing authority, the board was unable to approve and sign a contract with the company that is due next Wednesday.
Alderwoman Kim Fetterer, visibly and vocally stressed, asked if they could change the agenda to add a resolution to appoint a new signing authority.
“This has to get turned in,” she said, pounding her fist on the table.
After a brief discussion and a quick glance at the contract to find that Wieland’s name was indeed on it, board members began to talk over each other.
“Just breathe, we’ll work through this together,” said Carter. “That’s what a council does. That’s what a city and a community does. I’m going to be asking a lot of help from individuals, anybody.”
It was later agreed that they could not approve a resolution they didn’t actually have, and at the end of the meeting the board scheduled a special session for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at City Hall.
Resignations
With Wieland’s resignation, this will now be three people to have left the city’s employ within the last two months: Morrow resigned in April and city employee Cassie Partridge’s last day is set for Monday.
In a letter of her own, which she read during the meeting, Fetterer apologized to Morrow and Partridge.
“I want to apologize to both Me(a)gan and Cassie for not doing more to provide them with the assistance needed to perform their duties. I am ashamed that I could not do more about their cries for assistance against the constant verbal attacks while performing their duties for the city and these same citizens.
“We as a council, voted in to existence the Harassment Ordinance this past spring. Not once was or has it been implemented against those individuals who daily created a hostile work environment. Whenever it was brought up in meetings it was discussed, discussion always led to the cost of our lawyer, but no action was ever taken. Once again, proving to our employees that they are not of our concern, money is. Well, here we are, once again having to spend money on training a new city clerk, advertising for a new maintenance employee, and then training of said new employee. So, I ask the council, how has that saved the city any money? WE are to blame because we stood by and did nothing about the constant berating, belittling and cursing Me(a)gan and Cassie endured just trying to do and learn their jobs respectively.
“So as we begin to sort through the resumes that are sure to come in from all of those individuals who behaved so disgracefully, I’m sure we will find a most qualified candidate to fill Cassie’s shoes. Or, were they just spewing out misogynistic hot air?
“Cassie has invested more time and energy in learning her job and doing her job since I moved here in 2019. Prior to that it was my understanding that all the work she has done was either forgotten about or contracted out. Those are some big damn shoes to fill in my book.”
Other news
- The board was also unable to accept and sign a deed for two parcels of land the city is planning to sell to Monroe Township. Wallace McGinnis joked that he was getting used to coming to the meetings. Alderman Tim Slagle laughed and asked, “Have you ever thought about being an alderman?” The city tabled the deed until a correct name could be placed on it.
- Board members did approve a new bid from SMI-CO Contracting Group, LLC, of $18,487 to repair the sewer pipe crossing a creek that separates the east and west parts of town. This bid includes installing a 12-inch coated steel casing to span the creek and an 8-inch pipe inside along with end seals on casing and concrete piers to support the pipe at crossing. The company’s previous bid was for $11,134 and would have only installed an 8-inch iron pipe to span the creek crossing and install concrete piers. Strueby Plumbing and Trenching LLC, of Conception Junction, bid $27,500 on the job in December.
- The board made an official motion to hire Sadie McHugh as city clerk at a rate of $12 per hour. Her hours have been set at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. She starts on Tuesday, June 6.
- Board members approved contracting with Morrow to assist McHugh once a month before meetings, once a quarter to help with financial reports and three times a year to help with more detailed and required financial reporting. She is currently training McHugh at a rate of $16 per hour, her previous pay rate.
- Carter told the board that the Skidmore Depot Museum’s wheelchair-accessible ramp has been installed. “It looks good,” Slagle said. There is still work to be done like pouring concrete in front of it and some flooring in and around the restroom that is bowing because of a leak. Alderman Steve Day asked if Carter could get a bid on the leak repair, that way they could keep the restroom.
- The board accepted an application from Cooper Morrow, son of former Clerk Morrow, to help the city with weed eating. His pay rate is $10 per hour. With regard to city mowing, without Partridge, Carter and others in town have begun to mow certain areas. Fetterer said it took five people 31.5 hours to mow and weed-eat the Hillcrest Cemetery. Day said he thinks the city is handling mowing, but that it should not be, and another solution should be sought.
- For three months the city has been experiencing water meter difficulties and has still yet to be able to correctly bill customers. Morrow said for $70,000 the system “should be a lot smoother and faster.” After numerous phone calls to the company, only to be turned down in attempts to escalate the problem, Fetterer said, “I think it’s time to actually get our lawyer involved.” Valarie Main, drinking water circuit rider/TMF Specialist with the Missouri Rural Water Association, had been in town all day trying to help correct the system. She said the company hasn’t sent out the person who is supposed to do the training for city staff and that the city should “keep going up the chain.”
- Local resident Mick Bears told the board that he does not like the large trucks and vehicles of all types that speed through town. He spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Transportation and is coming to the board for some help finding a solution. Fetterer joked about nail strips and possibly speed bumps. Slagle suggested a sign that shows how fast a vehicle is going. No decision was made.
- The board discussed numerous properties throughout town in need of mowing and weed cutting. Day suggested finding someone to do the work and start placing liens. Fetterer said they have already done that, but agreed. Slagle said there is a house across from his that is abandoned and the doors are open and critters are living in it, then crossing the street and coming onto his porch. “If you start hearing gunshots, I’m shooting it,” he said.
- Board members agreed to shut off the water tower several days before it needs to be emptied for Pittsburgh Tank to come to repair and paint the interior. The city plans to warn customers before that time to stock up on water and be aware of lower water pressure.