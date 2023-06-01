Skidmore mayor resigns
Buy Now

Former Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland leaves just a couple minutes after the opening of the city’s Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday at Newton Hall. Alderwomen Kim Fetterer and Teresa Carter are shown at left.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

SKIDMORE, Mo. — In what appeared to be a very hastily scribbled and signed, one-sentence letter, Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland resigned during Thursday's Board of Aldermen meeting, just two minutes after opening it.

“To whom it may concern: I, Jill Wieland, effective immediately resign as mayor of Skidmore.” The letter is signed by Wieland and dated June 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags