SKIDMORE, Mo. — City leaders shifted their roles and added another member after Mayor Robert Manning resigned during last night’s regular meeting at Newton Hall.
The Board of Aldermen approved Mayor Pro Tem Jill Wieland to take over for the remainder of Manning’s term, which is up in April 2022. With a seat open, the board appointed former Mayor Tracy Shewey to the board. She sat with the board at the end of the meeting, but has yet to be sworn in.
Wieland told The Forum that she was nervous to take over after serving not even a year on the board and that she had hoped to finish her two-year term before seeking the higher office.
“I grew up here. I want to serve my community,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be mayor of Skidmore, so it’s something, I just didn’t think it would happen this quickly.”
Wieland told the audience that she will not be available 24/7 by cellphone like many previous mayors. She has a regular job and also drives a bus. To meet with her, residents may set up an appointment by calling City Hall at 660-928-3281.
Shewey’s glad to be back involved with the board.
“It’s good to try to have input and help out in the community that I grew up in,” she said.
The board and city has experienced a lot of shifting in its makeup within the last two years. Four mayors have led the local government: Shewey, Wright, Manning and now Wieland. In April the makeup appears poised to change again. Three seats on the board will be open as well as the mayor position. Seats coming open include Alderwoman Teresa Carter’s, Alderwoman Jeanise Schwebach’s and the seat that Alderman Marvin Sumy is currently filling. City Clerk Meagan Morrow joked they don’t know whose seat it was originally since things have changed so much in the last year.
This year’s new, shorter filing period statewide also throws an interesting wrench into the works. With so many seats coming open, there will be ample opportunity for people to file, just a shorter time in which to do it.
The passage of Missouri House Bill 271 shortened the April 2022 General Municipal Election filing period, which begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. In years past, the filing period extended into January of the new year — this is no longer the case.
“Municipal elections, perhaps, are the most important,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, in a news release. “It’s always inspiring to see individuals willing to run for local office and serve the people in their local communities. We want to make sure people are aware of this important deadline change.”
Morrow told the board Thursday night that she has the filing packets and anyone interested in filing as a candidate or as a write-in should contact her. She will make sure the forms are correctly filed with the county clerk’s office.
The city also plans to place on the ballot in April a non-election issue, which would allow the city to save money during elections when the same number of candidates file as there are open seats.
Numerous Nodaway County cities and school boards have asked their respective voters to approve this, a now-standard way to save money by not holding elections when there aren’t more candidates than open seats.
Ongoing projects
With any leadership changeover comes a certain amount of loss in institutional knowledge as well as that regarding current projects. A small reminder of this occurred Thursday night, when the board was asked by Kenny Shewey, with the Skidmore Fire Department, about connecting a large 13,000-gallon city water tank that had been moved to city property from another location two years ago.
That project was discussed and took nearly a year to do, but only Schwebach had been on the board when it was accomplished in 2019.
Shewey asked that it be connected and filled with non-potable water because fire personnel can fill a tanker in 7 minutes at the tank rather than around 20 at the roundhouse.
Unaware that the tank was city property, let alone not connected or if the pump was in working order, board members agreed to look into it and get it in working order for the Skidmore Fire Department.
Another ongoing issue is the sewer plant improvement project the city has been working on since Shewey was mayor.
The project has been years in the making, and now, with Shewey on the board, some of its historic knowledge may be more available to current and incoming board members.
On Thursday, the board voted to table discussion about the nearly yearlong search for replacement water meters, due to a leak at the sewer plant.
“We need to get that sewer leak fixed because it’s got to be done,” Sumy told the board.
According to a Nov. 12 email from Morrow, a sewer pipe pulled out of another sewer pipe located in a field by Abrams’ shop. It was noticed Nov. 5 and repaired quickly the same day. The city plans to have a local contractor permanently fix all the pipe that needs replaced in that area surrounding that particular line so it doesn’t happen again. The city was unaware of any sewage loss.
With regard to the water meter replacement project, the city plans to use American Rescue Plan funds to purchase a system.
Morrow told board members that the Nodaway County Commission intends to provide some of the funds they received to the city. She provided the number $94,000, but was unsure when that would occur.
Other news
- The board approved the purchase of 50 hams from a local grocer and will receive 50 turkeys free through a deal at the store. The city will use food pantry funds it has received through donations. Morrow estimated the cost at around $1,000. The meat will be available first come, first served to all Skidmore residents. More information will be available at City Hall, on the city’s social media accounts and in the city newsletter.
- The board accepted city attorney Miles Figg’s move to another law firm and increased charges for his services. Now his hourly rate will be $185 per hour with a monthly retainer of $500 should he attend the monthly meeting or $300 if he attends virtually. “We’re keeping you,” Sumy said, noting he was glad to keep someone who is already aware of the city’s concerns and issues.
- A long discussion was held regarding keys to city property. Many keys have not been returned, leading the city to consider changing locks again. The board agreed it will reach out to the ballpark association, a community stakeholder in the concession stand at the ballpark, to set up a meeting to discuss possible future changes.