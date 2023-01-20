Skidmore leaders

Skidmore Aldermen Teresa Carter, Marvin Sumy, Mayor Jill Wieland and Alderwoman Kim Fetterer listen to audience members during the board’s meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at Newton Hall.

SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skidmore leaders spent much of their meeting last week discussing a new approach to the city’s sewer plant project. Through city staff and leadership turnover as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the city project has been lengthy, landing it on the brink of the city’s permit expiration date.

According to minutes from a special meeting held Jan. 4, Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates Inc., of Maryville, said the city has been out of compliance on wastewater since 2016. At the project’s start, in and around 2017, Skidmore wasn’t facing a Missouri Department of Natural Resources deadline for fixing the problem or the threat of punitive fines, however many years have passed and those concerns are much closer at hand now.

