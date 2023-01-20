SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skidmore leaders spent much of their meeting last week discussing a new approach to the city’s sewer plant project. Through city staff and leadership turnover as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the city project has been lengthy, landing it on the brink of the city’s permit expiration date.
According to minutes from a special meeting held Jan. 4, Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates Inc., of Maryville, said the city has been out of compliance on wastewater since 2016. At the project’s start, in and around 2017, Skidmore wasn’t facing a Missouri Department of Natural Resources deadline for fixing the problem or the threat of punitive fines, however many years have passed and those concerns are much closer at hand now.
Rather than wait longer for more loan or grant information, Alderwoman Kim Fetterer suggested that the city begin to take action to at least repair the trickling filter wheel at the city sewer plant.
Since the city’s permit is up in April, she expressed the importance of getting something accomplished, if only to show the city’s intention and ability to make good on the project that has been in the works for many years.
According to a Forum story from 2017, Skidmore leaders were working on the project with Snyder & Associates. Fetterer said she had been looking through past meeting minutes to see if the city has ever signed a contract with the company, but hasn’t found anything stating it has.
She along with other board members expressed an interest in seeking different assistance on the project. During the past year, the city has sought assistance from the Missouri Rural Water Association and last week Tim Trigg with Smico Contracting, of Odessa, Missouri, was in the audience.
Having only preliminarily glanced through the current project documents, he told the board that there may not be a need to take the project as far as it has been designed by Snyder & Associates.
Alderwoman Teresa Carter suggested that perhaps the project was a bit larger than necessary for Skidmore. Feterrer agreed, saying she’d like to focus on repairing the “trickling filter wheel.”
In a trickling filter system, pre-settled wastewater, meaning sewage with the solids removed via a clarifying tank, is continuously “trickled” or sprayed over a thick layer of rocks or other media.
As the water migrates through gaps in the rock filter, organic pollutants are aerobically degraded by a microorganism-rich biofilm.
In Skidmore, the main problem is that the rotating sprayer that trickles effluent into the filter doesn’t always work. City employee Cassie Partridge told board members last week that she has been in to grease the bearings numerous times, but that it doesn’t seem to make a difference.
In 2018, voters approved a $1 million bond to pay for the project. Three years later in 2021, city leaders heard from Snyder & Associates that the project cost would nearly double, reaching $2.1 million because of the need to include additional new equipment.
Board members discussed the possibility of finding a new design firm to help just bid out a project to fix the trickling wheel. They began discussing it with Trigg, when Mary West-Calcagno with MRWA stepped into the conversation to explain that the city will be required to put out a request for bids and select a firm with the best qualifications before talking numbers with any single company.
City Clerk Meagan Morrow told the board the city has about $25,000 left in American Rescue Plan Act funds that could be used on the sewer project.
No decision was made, but the board plans to gather more information about pushing forward on a portion of the project, while possibly seeking a new engineering firm.
- Alderman Tim Slagle was the lone “No” vote against the city’s new water ordinance approved last week. He explained that he didn’t think it is necessary to increase the water deposit to $250 for renters, since the city has been tightening its practices with regard to water shutoffs. The board approved the new ordinance 3-1.
- The board discussed the Skidmore Ballpark Association’s rent with Jessie Smock, of the association. Smock brought the board receipts for purchases to prepare the field prior to their games last season. The board made no decision, but reiterated to her that before any major expenditures are made on the field preparation, the association should bring the proposal to the city. The city previously made this request in September 2022. Aldermen accepted the receipts for review. Fetterer immediately noted the lack of a date on at least two of them.
- The board approved hiring Dustin Strueby to complete the full repair on the clay sewer pipe that crosses a creek in town. Alderman Marvin Sumy suggested the board get a timeline for the project before work starts. Carter said they will plan to stay in touch with the company. In a special meeting held in late December, the board approved, paying Strueby $8,500 for a temporary repair he completed on the pipe earlier in the month.
- Board members approved a resolution from Missouri DNR assigning Mayor Jill Wieland as a signatory on the sewer project.
- Partridge said the city’s major water leaks have been located and repaired.
- Sumy moved to purchase a water meter tool for Partridge to use on pits with standing water. Partridge estimated the cost of the tool at $350. The board approved the purchase.
- The board plans to send letters to residents who obstruct their meters, noting the violation.
- Morrow said the new bleachers for the ballfield have arrived and the field is complete. The city’s ballpark is now prepared to MSHSAA standards for the Nodaway Thunder baseball team to practice and host games.
- Board members set its next meeting for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Newton Hall.