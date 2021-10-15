SKIDMORE, Mo. — During a brief meeting last week, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen updated residents on topics like the Stanton case, board members moving temporarily and hydrants to be flushed.
Mayor Robert Manning noted the board approved his and Alderwoman Jeanise Schwebach’s continued service of their terms while moving temporarily outside of city limits at a special meeting held Sept. 28.
No reason for the moves was listed in the minutes, and no discussion about it was held during the Oct. 7 meeting.
In legal actions, city attorney Miles Figg who joined the meeting by Zoom, told board members that city resident Rick Stanton’s appeal is proceeding, but there’s nothing to do at this moment. The deadline for him to file his written brief has not yet passed.
He also noted that Stanton has cleaned up one of his properties located next to City Hall on the corner of Elm Street and State Highway 113. Figg said Thursday, that it looks like it is compliant with city ordinances.
“If the other properties can be put in that same condition all issues would effectively be resolved,” he said. “Great job, great work on that one property. There’s still a few more to get into compliance, but hopefully this is a good step in the right direction, a sign of how things are going to proceed.”
Figg said the city has prosecuted a number of nuisance ordinance and utility ordinance violations, but will need to change some of the verbiage on the letters sent out.
Other news
- The city’s annual audit was set to be completed on Friday, Oct. 8, according to Morrow.
- Alderwoman Jill Wieland gave the parks update noting that a bonfire was held at the ballpark celebrating homecoming week. “It looked like it went really well,” she said. “With this new coop, you know Skidmore ballpark is going to get used a lot so it’s good that we’ve invested in making that a step up from what it was and to keep up with that.”
- A community member noted there was some vandalism at the Skidmore Post Office. He reported the damage was not terrible, just some torn up booklets thrown around. After the meeting he met with Sheriff’s deputy Austin Hann to report the damage.
- Manning said it is time to flush the hydrants. Alderman Marvin Sumy said three people are needed to do it correctly, and that he would get it done. Manning asked if it could be accomplished before Halloween. Sumy nodded.
- The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at Newton Hall.
Sept. 28 special meeting notes
- The city hired Laura Stark as part-time city clerk at a rate of $12 per hour to help City Clerk Meagan Morrow.
- The board approved Ordinance No. SCC Alley-2021 which closes to the public the gravel area near the Skidmore Christian Church and makes it property of the church.
- The board accepted a bid from Drewes Brothers to demolish a house located at 305 W. Oak St.
- Board members approved the deeding of the property at 410 W. Elm St. to the owners of 408 W. Elm St. under the condition that the property at 408 will be cleaned up and demolished at the owner’s expense within one year of the recorded date.