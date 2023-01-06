SKIDMORE, Mo. — In a special meeting held last week, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen heard from water and sewer experts regarding one of the city’s repairs and its ongoing sewer project.
According to meeting minutes, the board approved paying Dustin Strueby $8,500 for a temporary repair he completed on the city’s clay sewer pipe at a creek crossing.
During a February meeting, Jonathan Eckstein, with PeopleService, Inc., told the board that the city needed to get on top of this repair.
In that meeting, Aldermen Marvin Sumy said the city had been aware of the needed repair since late 2021.
The sewer line had separated from a clay pipe located about 500 feet from the city water plant.
The city plans to put out to bid the work for a permanent fix.
In other business last week, the board held a lengthy discussion about its yearslong sewer project with Eckstein, Mary Calcagno with the Missouri Rural Water association, Heather Rosenburg with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates.
Wicoff went over the timeline of the project, noting that the city has been out of compliance on wastewater since 2016. Its permit expires in 2024.
She also discussed the improvements needed, the violations and three alternatives to planned repairs.
According to meeting minutes, in order for the city to move forward, a land description is needed, a land survey needs to be completed, an operation and maintenance budget needs to be provided, grant applications must be renewed and the paperwork must be resubmitted for the funding.
The board plans to provide an update at the Jan. 12 regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at Newton Hall.