Skidmore sewer lines map (copy)
Buy Now

Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates shows old blueprints of the Skidmore sewer lines to the Skidmore Board of Aldermen in June 2022 at Newton Hall. Wicoff attended a special meeting last week to discuss the ongoing sewer project's timeline and next steps.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — In a special meeting held last week, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen heard from water and sewer experts regarding one of the city’s repairs and its ongoing sewer project.

According to meeting minutes, the board approved paying Dustin Strueby $8,500 for a temporary repair he completed on the city’s clay sewer pipe at a creek crossing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags