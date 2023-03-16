20230309_190403.jpg
Several peopled filled the main room at Newton Hall during last week's Skidmore Board of Aldermen meeting. At left are Wallace McGinness, Soctt Clement and Rodney Allen from Monroe Township who secured approval to purchase a lot from the city. Shown at right, Dennis James along with other members of the Skidmore Ballpark Association talked about how the city handles renting the ball park. 

SKIDMORE, Mo. — As an April Missouri Department of Natural Resources deadline nears, Skidmore leaders approved entering into negotiations with McClure Engineering, of North Kansas City, to work on the city’s extended sewer project.

The city received an official Missouri DNR letter of warning regarding its surprise inspection of the city sewer plant in late January.

Skidmore Alderman Marvin Sumy will retire from the board in April. He told The Forum that he has enjoyed his time on the board and serving the community.
