Skidmore City Hall is located at 108 S. Walnut St. Hillcrest Cemetery recently received a $5,000 grant from the Gary Taylor Charitable Trust.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed how best to use a recent $5,000 grant from the Gary Taylor Charitable Trust designated specifically for Hillcrest Cemetery at its meeting last week.

City employee Cassie Partridge suggested a possible use would be to purchase a gas-powered blower or a bag for the mower for use at the cemetery.

