SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed how best to use a recent $5,000 grant from the Gary Taylor Charitable Trust designated specifically for Hillcrest Cemetery at its meeting last week.
City employee Cassie Partridge suggested a possible use would be to purchase a gas-powered blower or a bag for the mower for use at the cemetery.
She explained it would help to keep the grass off the headstones, which she is now having to double travel the route to blow clear after each mowing.
Partridge told the board that it takes a full day to mow the cemetery and this might help with that time expenditure, especially since the two young men who had been hired to help with weed-eating recently quit.
Former Skidmore Mayor Robert Manning offered to weed-eat on an as-needed basis. Having suffered some health issues which required his leaving the office of mayor, he joked that he already died once, and didn’t plan to do it again soon.
Alderwoman Kim Fetterer reminded the group that the funds will not last very long and suggested that perhaps some of the older damaged stones could be professionally repaired or cleaned.
Alderwoman Teresa Carter suggested some of the funds could be used to purchase “street signs,” to help visitors more easily track down graves of family members. She noted that might even make a good Eagle Scout project for any local Boy Scouts searching for one.
Alderman Tim Slagle suggested that City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Partridge could do some research and get with Mayor Jill Wieland, who has the ability to spend up to $500 without previous board approval for immediate needs.
Morrow and Partridge said they had found a gas-powered model for $250, but would look more seriously knowing the board supports the idea.
“We’ve got to help Cassie work smarter, not harder,” Carter said.
Water loss and meter project
Partridge told the board that a representative with Missouri Rural Water had visited town and was able to inform the city that it is losing three gallons of water per minute each day due to leaks, which totals about 137,000 gallons per month. However after listening to meters, he noted the leaks appear to not be in pipes, but the meters, which are amid a replacement project.
Fetterer asked for an update on the water meter project, which Partridge said might solve the problem.
Partridge explained that the project is still getting set up. The city is waiting on a service call for a radio hookup. Once they’re installed, she said the representative could return to retest for water loss. He also suggested the city create a plan for water meter replacement about every 10 years.
The rural water representative told her that if the city charged an extra $1.50 per meter for 10 years, that would net $150,000 to use to replace meters.
“He opened one he couldn’t believe was still being used,” Partridge said. “A shutoff on Monday that he still heard water running through.”
She said once they have a list for pit repairs, she’ll get started on that. She knows of two pits that flood anytime it rains.
“We’re gonna get it done,” Partridge told the board.
Brush site
Board members discussed the possibility of closing the city-provided brush dump site.
“I don’t like that idea,” Slagle said. “I’d like there to be one open all of the time.”
Concern for ruts in the current location drew the board to consider moving the brush site farther north, west of the ballfield.
“You’re going to have to tell ’em how to get down to it,” Alderman Marvin Sumy said.
Wieland suggested purchasing some large signage to direct people to the space.
The board agreed keeping it open helps the community and plans to move the location and will offer more information as the project continues.
In other news
- The Board approved paying Partridge’s husband Jason for eight hours of work at the standard rate.
- Board members approved terminating the city’s no cash policy. Carter said it would likely be easier for some Skidmore residents to pay their water bill that way. Morrow said she hadn’t dealt with enough cash to concern her and that it doesn’t stay in the building overnight anyway.
- The board was in favor of allowing Punkin Show equipment be stored on city property, but tabled discussion to gather more information on location and requirements.
- City Attorney Miles Figg told the board he was going to reach out to Snyder & Associates to see if he can help the process for the city to purchase land to get its sewer project underway.
- Jonathan Eckstein with PeopleService Inc., told the board that he thinks there needs to be more communication between the city before sludge is hauled away. He said there should have been testing done to the sludge before it was removed. Fetterer said she was under the impression that Bud’s Sewer Service, which hauled the sludge, would have done the necessary testing. Board members were also under the impression that being professionally hauled, it didn’t require testing due to it not being land-applied.
- Board members discussed the need for all purchases made for the Skidmore Depot Museum and business related to the museum to receive prior approval from the city, which owns it.
- Community members spoke on several topics in the public comment portion of the meeting. Rana Killingsworth wondered if the community could come together and have a painting event, roasting hot dogs. Carter noted the paint job would not necessarily match up and the possible liability of a fall. “I see that side of it,” Fetterrer said.
- Partridge asked if Skidmore was getting a pool. The board said it’s something the city could look into with a future grant request.
- Two unnamed community members asked if their complaints had been looked into yet. One regarding sheep and old cars on a property and another regarding a horse in town. The board told them that the horse owner was given an exception by the city and that they were still working on the previous complaint.
- The board’s next meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Newton Hall.