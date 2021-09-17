SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore has received about half of its allotted funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and at last week’s meeting began its search anew for replacement water meters.
City Clerk Meagan Morrow told board members that the city received $25,929.45 on Aug. 27, which is half of its payment. In an email, she wrote that the city expects the other half of the payment in about a year.
The city has said it would like to use those funds to replace its outdated water meter system. After agreeing to begin working with BP Meters of Maryville, Mayor Robert Manning noted in a previous meeting that the company was only interested in a contracted time period, not a one-time sale.
So it was back to the drawing board. Manning was not at last week’s meeting due to a health emergency. According to a social media post, he suffered a major heart attack. Mayor Pro-Tem Jill Wieland led the meeting and brief discussion about the water meter bid from USA Bluebook/Zenner.
Dan Pasternak and Cayce Vance of USABluebook/Zenner provided bids for and explained the difference between a stationary system and drive-by system.
With around an $11,000 difference between the two, a community member pointed out the bids were not exactly good comparisons because they didn’t include the same number of meters.
Vance said he could send the city a corrected bid for the drive by system, for easier comparison by the board.
No other bids had been received by the city in its second search to replace the system.
Legal issues
City resident Rick Stanton filed a notice of appeal on Aug. 27, in his case against the city, according to information from city attorney Miles Figg.
Figg told the board it is regarding one remaining issue in his case against the city over his 2018 citation. Stanton has two other upcoming deadlines for filing to continue his appeal.
The city’s attorney said he doesn’t feel there is any valid basis for the appeal, but there is nothing he can do on behalf of the city until Stanton files his brief.
In other possible legal matters, Figg told the board he didn’t believe there was any recourse the city could take regarding any alleged unfinished work at the Skidmore Depot Museum. He noted it was a hard lesson to learn about being sure the city is happy with a job before paying the bill.
Figg said the city recently sent out nuisance ordinance letters and around four citations in the past few weeks. Those and a few more that the city plans to issue in the next few weeks will be heard in court in October.
The city hired Mason McCrary as its new code enforcer. The city accepted the resignation of city employee Andi Thieman in August.
Concerned citizen
Skidmore resident Lou White asked to be put on the agenda to discuss a letter she sent to the board. Her letter included several questions about the happenings of the board, it is as follows:
“1) Council Meetings A) Why so many Closed meetings citizens should be involved in finances whose money is it. 2) Legal Expences A) Why do we need attorney at every meeting. B) How much has attorney expense gone up in the last year C) How has the city benefited 3) A) Everyone is not treated equal 4) Ordinance Violations A) Letters sent should be specific not “junk” in yard 5) Water Meters A) Why can’t homeowners read their own meter if there is a deficit then check the reading to saves time for the maintenance man B) Less estimating meters 6) Welcome Letters A) About a year ago council discussed sending new residence a welcome letter B) Would be nice to learn a little about council and that everyone work together.”
For about 15 minutes, the board discussed her thoughts and points, but ended the open dialogue when White said, “I don’t care,” about Wieland’s explanation of why the city doesn’t do background checks for elected officials.
Budget and tax levy
During its Aug. 25 meeting, the board approved the continuation of the same tax levy rate of 1 percent of $100 assessed valuation for the general fund and 1 percent of $100 assessed valuation for the street fund.
The 2021 assessed valuation for the city of Skidmore is $1,777,338, which includes $6,336 in new construction and improvements, according to Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton.
The board also reviewed and approved its annual budget prepared by Donald Erickson, with total revenues estimated at $262,193.26 and total expenditures of $265,920 for an estimated $3,728.72 deficit.
According to minutes from the meeting, discussion was held regarding decreasing payroll expenses in the trash fund to relieve some of the deficit.
Other news
- Board members discussed a grant from SEMA for a generator. Wieland said the grant would pay for 75 percent of the cost of a generator and the city would have to cover the other 25 percent. Several months ago, the board briefly discussed purchasing a generator to place at Newton Hall as a place residents could gather if the electricity failed due to inclement weather. Morrow told the board, they would have to select from one of three different models selected by SEMA. No decision was made.
- The board discussed the need for an assistant city clerk position.
- Wieland told the board and audience that the Missouri primacy fee — charged twice per year on water bills — will increase to $5.28 beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
- Board members discussed the demolition bids it received, but tabled discussion to gather more information. The three bids included one from R.L. Stanton Industries owned by Stanton who is currently in a legal battle with the city. “I object to having Stanton do that,” said Alderman Marvin Sumy. Wieland agreed saying she didn’t think it was a good idea to work with him now that the city is back in court with Stanton.
- Discussion was held about deeding the property at 408 W. Elm St., one of the city-owned properties with a house to be demolished, to adjacent property owners. New residents R.L. Tackett and Courtney Jefferson asked to speak offering to tear down the house, and perhaps the other house the city needs torn down, if they could be deeded the property. The board tabled the topic until more information could be gathered.