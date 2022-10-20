10-22-20 Skidmore Food Pantry 2.jpg
Skidmore City Hall is located at 108 S. Walnut St. The Board of Aldermen met Tuesday at Newton Hall and discussed a large water loss issue.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed an “astronomical” water leak during its meeting Tuesday night. The meeting saw few attendees after being moved from Thursday, Oct. 20, due to no quorum met, but those in the seats heard about a nearly 420,000-gallon water leak that city employee Cassie Partridge brought to the attention of board members.

“The city of Skidmore has a water leak and it’s ‘ginormous,’” she reported to the board. “400,000 gallons that we have lost in the last month that we are being billed for that we are not billing out to citizens.”

