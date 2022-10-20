SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed an “astronomical” water leak during its meeting Tuesday night. The meeting saw few attendees after being moved from Thursday, Oct. 20, due to no quorum met, but those in the seats heard about a nearly 420,000-gallon water leak that city employee Cassie Partridge brought to the attention of board members.
“The city of Skidmore has a water leak and it’s ‘ginormous,’” she reported to the board. “400,000 gallons that we have lost in the last month that we are being billed for that we are not billing out to citizens.”
In paperwork provided to the board, the city was charged for 774,217 gallons of water used from Public Water Supply District No. 1, but only billed out to Skidmore residents 354,507 during that month.
According to handwritten notes on a monthly water loss statement provided by the Missouri Rural Water Association, that is a 9-gallon-per-minute loss throughout the month of September.
Partridge said that Wayne Roderman, with MRWA, is planning to return in early-to-mid-November to listen to the ground to help find the source.
Checking the meter where the water enters town multiple times and at different times of the day, Partridge explained it is constantly running.
“I have been around, there’s no standing water anywhere,” she said. “It’s astronomical how much water is gone and you can’t find it anywhere. I can’t find it anywhere. It has to be somewhere underground and I don’t know how it’s not bubbling to the surface.”
Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland said there are so many underground springs under town that she believes that water is likely just swallowed up.
“Even if we had a large water loss it could easily flow into a spring that we wouldn’t be able to catch,” Wieland said.
Partridge said if people notice a large change in their water bills, they should contact City Hall.
Adding to the city’s water loss, Partridge said she found that someone stole 5,480 gallons of water from the shelter house sometime within the last month.
“I purchased new locks … because I couldn’t find the old ones,” she said. “And I got that locked up so that nobody can get water from the shelter house or the concession stand anymore.”
Partridge was not certain if the water thieves have any other locations they may be using throughout town, but she is now on the lookout for that potential.
In an update to the water meter project underway, Partridge said she has been working to replace meters, but the project is stalled again because of a couple reasons. The city needs four more lid locks of a different size to fit some meter pits and the city is out of other parts like 18-inch tiles for meter pits and four more meter setters, which she estimated at a cost around $900.
“We have no backup parts for the project,” she explained. “... It’s turned into a bigger project than we ever thought, because once we replace (a meter) we’re running into problems we never knew we had.”
Alderwoman Kim Fetterer said the meters are working and catching more use at several residences where they’ve been installed. She noted that some residents have said they will refuse to pay the bills.
In previous meetings, the board has noted that the new meters will catch usage not caught by the older meters that were worn out and allowed water through.
“We’ve got to stop this water loss,” said Mayor Wieland.
In a switch to the city’s sewer facility issues, Partridge, who has worked to keep the city’s trickle-wheel filter and sewer plant going, told board members that the bearings are no longer working on the wheel. She believes they should have it repaired or replaced along with the yearslong sewer rehabilitation project that could be nearing a start date.
“It was never in compliance,” she told board members. It hasn’t been for years. That’s what the whole project is about.”
The project may be nearing a start because the board approved Tuesday night to allow city attorney Miles Figg to offer to pay for Bank of America’s attorney fees to figure out how to transfer the land owned by a third party. The land ownership is one part of what has held up the project. Alderwoman Kim Fetterer and Mayor Wieland agreed that neither wanted to agree to pay fees they don’t have amounts for, but City Clerk Meagan Morrow said Figg would bring to next month’s closed session more information about a capped or flat-rate fee the bank would require.