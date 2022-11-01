MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is inviting public transit users to complete an anonymous survey concerning their opinions about the use of public transportation options.
According to a news release, to be eligible for federal and state funding the northwest Missouri region is required by federal statute to have a developed “Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Coordination Plan.”
Originally developed in 2008, the plan provides basic demographic information for the region, but also seeks to develop goals based on locally defined needs, according to a release.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted the completion of the plan updates for the council’s five-county area to the council.
To collect locally identified needs, the council is inviting transit users to complete the survey online at bit.ly/NWMOTransitSurvey.