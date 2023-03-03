MF In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Open burning will now be allowed by default year-round in the city of Maryville, a change aimed at helping residents who are seeing their yard waste pile up after the closure of the city’s solid waste transfer station in September.

The new ordinance approved by the Maryville City Council on Monday no longer limits open burning to three periods throughout the year. Instead, open burning will now be allowed unless otherwise noted. The ordinance gives the fire chief the power to suspend open burning due to conditions that could make such fires dangerous.

