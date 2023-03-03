MARYVILLE, Mo. — Open burning will now be allowed by default year-round in the city of Maryville, a change aimed at helping residents who are seeing their yard waste pile up after the closure of the city’s solid waste transfer station in September.
The new ordinance approved by the Maryville City Council on Monday no longer limits open burning to three periods throughout the year. Instead, open burning will now be allowed unless otherwise noted. The ordinance gives the fire chief the power to suspend open burning due to conditions that could make such fires dangerous.
The new regulation also reduces the minimum distance a burn pile must be from a structure or combustible material from 50 feet to 25 feet.
The burn pile of leaves, small twigs and tree branches must still be no greater than 16 feet in diameter and not higher than 4 feet tall.
Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh told the council that the ordinance would still allow for safe burning and would be beneficial for residents.
Mayor Tye Parsons said the change will help, but acknowledged it isn’t a long-term solution for yard waste disposal.
“I think that’s a pretty big hindrance for some people, not being able to get rid of their sticks and twigs and that sort of thing like we used to be able to,” Parsons said. “So I think this is a good step to help alleviate that problem, but there’s probably a bigger step that has to be done to fix that.”
The city-owned solid waste transfer station on U.S. Highway 71 closed on Sept. 1 of last year after the city received no bids from any companies to operate it.
A consortium of three waste haulers — Klosek’s Trash Service, Mozingo Sanitation and Gaskill & Son Trash Service — had operated the facility since 2016. As part of its contract with the city, the consortium allowed yard waste drop-off for city residents at the transfer station.
But when the city required any potential operator to pay for an estimated $40,000 repair to equipment at the facility, no company submitted a bid. Without an operator, the city opted to shut down the facility.