8-8-19 BRIEFS CITY LOGO - MARYVILLE.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will resurface parking areas along First Street to coincide with a larger state-led repair of Missouri Highway 46.

The Maryville City Council on Monday approved an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation that will see the city pay $59,758.

