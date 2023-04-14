MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will resurface parking areas along First Street to coincide with a larger state-led repair of Missouri Highway 46.
The Maryville City Council on Monday approved an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation that will see the city pay $59,758.
Per a 1956 agreement, MoDOT is responsible for maintaining the roadway, including the stretch of Highway 46 that goes through Maryville as First Street, while the city is responsible for maintaining the parking areas along the portion that runs from near Hawk Road on the west side to Katydid Road on the east.
MoDOT’s planned mill and 1.75-inch overlay project will run from near Conception Abbey to near Stanberry. After finalizing the contract with Herzog Contracting for the project, MoDOT notified the city of the cost of its share for the parking area resurfacing.
The project is scheduled to start after July 1 and be completed by Nov. 1.