MARYVILLE, Mo. — The wheelchair ramp at the Nodaway County Courthouse is set for replacement thanks to a federal grant awarded through the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Replacing the ramp, which has been deteriorating for years, has been a priority of the Nodaway County Commission, but the cost has until now proven prohibitive.
Last week, the commission announced that MoDOT has awarded more than $241,000 for the project through the Rural Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP. The program focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation.
The county must provide a 20 percent match as part of the grant, or a little more than $80,000.
North District Commissioner Chris Burns said last week that the county will now move to selecting an architect to design the new ramp, with the No. 1 priority being safety.
Burns also said the commissioners will aim to build a replacement ramp that is more resilient to weather, possibly with a heating mechanism. Currently, to melt ice, the metal ramp must be salted during the winter, adding to potential safety issues.
During a quarterly county officeholders meeting last week, Burns said the county appears to be in line to receive unprecedented funding through the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) program.
The state program uses federal transportation funds to repair bridges that are in dire need of replacement throughout the state. MoDOT assigns each county BRO funds based on applications for need, and counties are able to trade some of those funds from year to year and also borrow against future years in some cases.
Burns said it appears the county could receive funding for three bridge replacements next year, which could put the county “six to seven years ahead of schedule.”
“Instead of doing one (bridge) every other year, we can probably do these as soon as we can get contractors,” Burns said. “So that’s a huge thing.”
South District Commissioner Scott Walk also lauded the county’s road and bridge crew, which he said has been working shorthanded by two all year, but nonetheless is in the process of completing its sixth bridge project at an exemplary level.