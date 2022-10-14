Nodaway County Courthouse
The Nodaway County Courthouse is shown this summer. MoDOT recently awarded funds to repair a ramp for wheelchair access to the building.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The wheelchair ramp at the Nodaway County Courthouse is set for replacement thanks to a federal grant awarded through the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Replacing the ramp, which has been deteriorating for years, has been a priority of the Nodaway County Commission, but the cost has until now proven prohibitive.

