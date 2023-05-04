JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Jeff Farnan was running for state representative, he knew he was trying to break into a whole different world than the one where he’d spent all his life in rural northwest Missouri.
In the runup to the 2022 election, Farnan told The Forum in an interview that his wife was quick to support him when he was considering running to represent District 1 in Jefferson City.
She was also quick with some advice.
“And she said, ‘yeah, but you know, you’re gonna have to buy a suit to go down there,’” Farnan said at the time.
Now, as his first session in the state legislature is winding down, Farnan said he’s getting a little more comfortable — both in the suits and the office.
During his first session, Farnan said he’s spent a lot of time listening and learning. He’s also sponsored two bills, one concerning the teacher retirement system that is still in a House committee, and another that passed the House a month ago by a 105-42 vote.
That bill, HB 913, would let child care providers exclude their own children or grandchildren when counting toward a cap of 10 children allowed in their home.
“If a day care provider has 10 of their own kids and two grandkids, she can still keep her grandkids plus her 10 other kids instead of having just a max of 10 kids,” Farnan said.
The bill would also change the number of children under the age of two a child care provider would be able to care for.
Now, it’s in front of a Senate committee, giving Farnan his first taste of how to shepherd a bill through both chambers to the governor’s desk — and how it can get stuck on its way there.
“My bill went to the Senate two weeks ago and then it just stalled,” Farnan said. “So this week I found out where the bill was at and who was going to see it, so I went around and talked to each and every one of the senators.”
He explained his bill to them and from there they got it moving again and he was able to present it to the Senate Governmental Accountability Committee on April 27.
He hopes to find out this week what happens to the bill.
While he’s getting used to the legislative rhythms, uprooting from northwest Missouri has sometimes been a tougher transition, he said.
He spends about half of his week in Jefferson City, so he has a limited amount of time to spend at home as opposed to before.
“When my wife calls and something’s not working … I’m 3½ hours away from home and I can’t just drop things and run home and go back to work,” Farnan said.
That time away from his wife is in stark contrast to the time spent on the campaign trail, when she helped him as he knocked on over 4,000 doors.
“My wife helped me and if she had a question or didn’t know the answer (to a voter’s question) I would call them back and say, ‘Hey this is how I feel or what I think about this issue,’” Farnan said.
Even though becoming a representative has presented a steep learning curve and has come with its fair share of challenges, Farnan said that as of now he’s still planning on running again because he’s enjoyed his time in office and wants to continue to represent his community.
That responsibility of representing his constituents set in on election night, when surrounded by his friends and family, he picked up the call announcing his win.
“It kind of hit me like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do?’” Farnan said with a chuckle. “The responsibility kind of hit me with what was going to be involved with representing all 37,000 people in my district.”
Ashley Losson is a senior Advanced Reporting student at Northwest Missouri State University.