Farnan award

First District State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, receives the Missouri House of Representatives Freshman Legislator of the Year Award from Speaker of the House Dean Plocher.

 

 SUBMITTED BY MISSOURI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Jeff Farnan was recently recognized as Freshman Legislator of the Year for his work on the House Emerging Issues Committee.

According to a news release, House Speaker Dean Plocher praised the first-term legislator for the many contributions he made as a committee member and as a voice for rural Missouri.

0
0
0
0
0