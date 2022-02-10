MARYVILLE, Mo. — County officials are moving forward with a plan to participate in a statewide program that would offer financing for large-scale commercial energy savings projects.
Last week, Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development executive director, and Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel met with the Nodaway County Commission to discuss the possibility of countywide participation in the Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, program.
The initiative offers full upfront financing through a private lender for eligible improvements that would result in energy savings. The fixed-rate loans usually run for around 20 years, and the program requires that the energy savings from any project must exceed its cost.
Eligible projects include items like high efficiency lighting, heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades and the addition of renewable energy systems.
Unlike other loan programs, PACE program loans are paid back through an added assessment on yearly property tax bills. That also ties the loan to the property itself, not the property owner.
And because the projects must cost less than the energy savings, each project should theoretically result in both energy savings and net financial savings by the end of the loan period.
“I see it (as) only a positive,” said North District Commissioner Chris Burns.
At last week’s meeting, commissioners said they would review a draft ordinance to allow participation in the program for commercial properties. The city of Maryville has allowed participation for residential properties since 2015, McDanel said, but has not yet had any property owners utilize the program. The commissioners opted not to include residential property participation because of the added complications through that program and the possible risk to residential property owners who may not be as prepared for a long-term loan.
“It’s really nice because this is one of those programs that doesn’t just help new businesses come into your community, it helps your existing community,” McKim said. “And not a lot of programs do that.”